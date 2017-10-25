National

Jacob Zuma’s executive powers are not unlimited, court told

25 October 2017 - 05:46 Claudi Mailovich
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/ GCIS
President Jacob Zuma’s executive powers were not unlimited, the public protector and opposition parties argued in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The argument stood in contrast with Zuma’s assertion that the public protector did not have the power to dictate to him that he appoint a judicial commission of inquiry on her terms.

Zuma has also argued that the power to establish commissions of inquiry and to decide on their terms is vested in the president alone.

In her state-capture report, handed down just before her term expired, former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended that Zuma establish the commission. Because the president was conflicted, she also recommended that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the judge to head the judicial commission.

Advocate Ishmael Semenya SC, for the president, argued that the recommendation infringed on the separation of powers doctrine, as the president could not be dictated to on how to use the executive powers solely vested in him.

Public protector did not dictate to Jacob Zuma, it just wants him to fulfil his Constitutional obligations

A lawyer acting for the public protector‚ Vincent Maleka‚ argues that an interpretation that the Constitution gives only the president ...
National
15 hours ago

Public protector cannot order remedial actions, says Zuma

The president says he has sole executive power to institute a commission of inquiry and cannot be dictated to on the matter
National
19 hours ago

Review of state capture remedial action will test public protector’s powers

Jacob Zuma has avoided establishing a judicial inquiry to probe allegations of state capture, citing the pending review
National
1 day ago

