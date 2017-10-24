Zuma allows SIU to investigate Public Service Sector Training Authority

President Jacob Zuma has signed a proclamation allowing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to look into allegations of unlawful and irregular transaction at the Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency said Zuma had signed the proclamation in terms of Section 2 of the SIU Act as well as the Special Tribunals Act.

Among other things, the SIU is not empowered to probe allegations of maladministration, unlawful spending of public funds, "intentional and negligent loss of public money", and general improper conduct.

Some have read the move by Zuma as signifying that he might be looking to close in on one-time ally turned nemesis Blade Nzimande, who he dropped from the Cabinet last week.

Zuma also signed a proclamation allowing the SIU to probe the Alfred Nzo municipality in the Eastern Cape for maladministration and intentional or negligent loss of public money.

Also to be investigated are other issues plaguing the district‚ such as the conduct of councillors and the procurement of goods and transactions.

However, the inquiry comes after district mayor Sixolile Mehlomakulu, earlier this year, made a number of changes to the manner in which the municipality spends its money. In June‚ the Daily Dispatch reported that Mehlomakulu‚ cut down on out-of-town meetings‚ unless approved by council. Catering and promotional materials at council meetings were also scrapped. Car hire‚ venue hire and cellphone expenses were also affected.