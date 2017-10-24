National

Taxi taxes in tatters as vital industry serves 20-million people a day

24 October 2017 - 14:32 Philani Nombembe
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

The taxi industry is worth R40bn a year but operators are clueless about money, new research shows.

The data, released by the University of the Western Cape (UWC) business school to coincide with national transport month, also show that taxi operators’ taxes are in tatters.

In 2014‚ the Department of Transport and Public Works estimated that the taxi industry carried about 65% of passengers "in the urban environment"‚ and that 20-million South Africans took a minibus taxi every day.

"There are over 8,000 taxi operators in the Western Cape‚ and commuters on average spend over 40% of their monthly income on public transport," according to the UWC research.

"The City of Cape Town estimates that there are well over 332‚407 daily trips made by taxi commuters‚ making it the second-largest form of public transport after rail." UWC Masters student Kagisho Motingwe and his supervisor‚ Pradeep Brijlal‚ found that taxi operators had limited financial management skills.

"While the majority of taxi operators were found to be profitable‚ 84% and 72% of taxi owners respectively do not prepare financial statements or perform financial analysis‚" they said.

"It was noted that 62% of the taxi operators surveyed increased the number of taxis in their business by between one and five taxis over the past three years‚ indicating growth in the industry." The study was conducted in Cape Town townships Dunoon and Khayelitsha. It recommended that the taxi operators seek training in recording financial transactions on a computer system‚ analysing financial statements and managing business tax matters, among others.

Santaco welcomes Herman Mashaba’s pledge to consider allowing minibus taxis on bus lanes

Santaco’s Ralph Jones says the lanes should be for taxis and buses and ‘then we can say we and the city are speaking the same language’
National
1 month ago

Competition Commission wants public’s view on the state of passenger transport

The public has until August 24 to detail ‘all their frustrations’ about price, regulation and transformation within the sector
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Evicting and deporting foreign nationals is not ...
National
2.
Taxi taxes in tatters as vital industry serves ...
National
3.
Gauteng gets real about infrastructure maintenance
National
4.
Zuma allows SIU to investigate Public Service ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.