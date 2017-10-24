The taxi industry is worth R40bn a year but operators are clueless about money, new research shows.

The data, released by the University of the Western Cape (UWC) business school to coincide with national transport month, also show that taxi operators’ taxes are in tatters.

In 2014‚ the Department of Transport and Public Works estimated that the taxi industry carried about 65% of passengers "in the urban environment"‚ and that 20-million South Africans took a minibus taxi every day.

"There are over 8,000 taxi operators in the Western Cape‚ and commuters on average spend over 40% of their monthly income on public transport," according to the UWC research.

"The City of Cape Town estimates that there are well over 332‚407 daily trips made by taxi commuters‚ making it the second-largest form of public transport after rail." UWC Masters student Kagisho Motingwe and his supervisor‚ Pradeep Brijlal‚ found that taxi operators had limited financial management skills.

"While the majority of taxi operators were found to be profitable‚ 84% and 72% of taxi owners respectively do not prepare financial statements or perform financial analysis‚" they said.

"It was noted that 62% of the taxi operators surveyed increased the number of taxis in their business by between one and five taxis over the past three years‚ indicating growth in the industry." The study was conducted in Cape Town townships Dunoon and Khayelitsha. It recommended that the taxi operators seek training in recording financial transactions on a computer system‚ analysing financial statements and managing business tax matters, among others.