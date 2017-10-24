SA suffers fewer contact crimes, but murder is on the rise

Mbalula again defended the colourful threats he made to criminals during public addresses during his time as minister. He said criminals were violent individuals who should be spoken to in "the language they understand".

"Mandela said if you want to get to a man’s head you speak to him in a language he understands, but if you want to get to his heart you must speak to him in his home language.

"When I tell criminals that they will piss and drink it, I mean it because I am speaking to criminals in a language that they understand. This is not just talk. We are strengthening our capacity," said Mbalula.

SAPS head of statistics Norman Sekhukhune said 19‚016 murders were reported in the past year‚ up from 18‚673 in the previous year‚ while 608‚321 cases of contact crime were reported in 2016-17.

Murder increased in four of the nine provinces: KwaZulu-Natal (2.2%)‚ Western Cape (2.7%)‚ Gauteng (6.7%) and Mpumalanga (11.1%).

Limpopo saw the biggest percentage decrease in murders at 9.5%‚ from 898 murders in 2015-16 to 813.