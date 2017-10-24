SA suffers fewer contact crimes, but murder is on the rise
The number of murders committed in 2016-17 increased 1.8% year on year‚ even though contact crimes as a broad category saw a drop of 2.4%.
Murder was up to 19,016, rising by 343, according to the latest crimes for April 2016-March 2017, released on Tuesday.
Attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstance also rose. But sexual offences and assault with grievous bodily harm posted a decrease.
The stats were presented by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula in Parliament. His delegation conceded that it could not be said conclusively whether the decrease in sexual offences was as a result of increased police visibility and intervention.
Mbalula admitted that instability in the leadership of the ministry’s agencies, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), contributed to various inefficiencies, which continued to trip up the police in their fight against crime.
"We must admit to this committee, the question of [chopping and changing] police commissioners over many years has affected the focus and direction of the police. We must not tell a lie and claim easy victories. Our role is to hold people accountable and to give our people direction."
Mbalula said he would begin work on amending the employment regulation of police in order to make the police more efficient and accountable to citizens.
The minister also announced that more than 2.1-million crimes were captured in the statistics, and lamented an increase in some of the more violent crime categories.
"For your noting I will amend the SAPS employment regulation to align better with the SAPS Act as the employment regulations are meant to be. This will also deal with abuse of delegated authority," said Mbalula.
Mbalula said the Constitution demanded that the police be controlled by a civilian arm of government to ensure an accountable, efficient and functional police service.
He said categories such as robbery remained a concern, not least because it was more policeable than other contact crimes.
However, it was a contributor to the other contact crimes, Mbalula said.
Robbery with aggravating circumstances, including hijacking, was becoming sophisticated in nature.
"Despite a decrease in this financial year, murder and robbery under aggravating circumstances have seen an upward trend," he said.
Mbalula again defended the colourful threats he made to criminals during public addresses during his time as minister. He said criminals were violent individuals who should be spoken to in "the language they understand".
"Mandela said if you want to get to a man’s head you speak to him in a language he understands, but if you want to get to his heart you must speak to him in his home language.
"When I tell criminals that they will piss and drink it, I mean it because I am speaking to criminals in a language that they understand. This is not just talk. We are strengthening our capacity," said Mbalula.
SAPS head of statistics Norman Sekhukhune said 19‚016 murders were reported in the past year‚ up from 18‚673 in the previous year‚ while 608‚321 cases of contact crime were reported in 2016-17.
Murder increased in four of the nine provinces: KwaZulu-Natal (2.2%)‚ Western Cape (2.7%)‚ Gauteng (6.7%) and Mpumalanga (11.1%).
Limpopo saw the biggest percentage decrease in murders at 9.5%‚ from 898 murders in 2015-16 to 813.
With 4‚014 murders‚ KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of murders‚ followed by Gauteng with 4‚101‚ Western Cape with 3‚311 and Eastern Cape with 3‚628.
However‚ expressed as a ratio of murders per 100‚000 population‚ Eastern Cape had the highest murder rate, at 55.9 and Limpopo the lowest, at 14.2.
Attempted murder increased marginally by 0.4%.
Common robbery decreased 1.3%‚ but aggravated robbery increased 6.4%.
Sexual offences fell by 4.3%‚ and common assault dropped 5.2%.
Murder motives
Sekhukhune said 19.3% of the murders recorded in Western Cape were as a result of gang activity.
An analysis of the top 10 “gang stations” revealed that 79.1% of all murders reported at Steenberg were linked to gang activity‚ as were 78.5% of murders at Elsies River and 72.1% at Ravensmead.
In Gauteng‚ illegal mining accounted for 0.7% of all murders‚ while in KwaZulu-Natal‚ 1.9% of all murders could be linked to taxi violence.
About 2% — or 82 deaths — in Gauteng could be linked to taxi violence.
Hostel violence accounted for 0.6% of all murders in KwaZulu-Natal.
Alcohol and drugs also played a role in murders‚ with either the victim‚ the perpetrator or both having consumed alcohol in 34.4% of murder cases in Western Cape. Drug use was involved in about 3.3% of murders in the province.
In KwaZulu-Natal‚ alcohol use was reported in 18.5% of murders. There were 41 murders reported in the province on Christmas Day 2016‚ and 47 on New Year’s Day — both usually associated with high alcohol use.
