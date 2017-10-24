Public protector cannot order remedial actions, says Zuma

Zuma has taken the public protector’s remedial action, in which she instructed him to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of state capture, on review. The matter is set down for argument from Tuesday to Thursday.

But Zuma wants the remedial action set aside on the basis that it breaches the separation of powers’ doctrine. The president argues that it is his sole executive power to institute a commission of inquiry, as well as to decide on the terms of the inquiry, and that he could not be dictated to on the matter.

Madonsela, who finished the report just as her term expired, proposed, as part of the remedial actions, that the president appoint a judicial commission of enquiry, but that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng alone appoint the judge to chair the commission. This was because the president seemed to be conflicted by the investigation, as his son Duduzane, and his friends, the Guptas, were at the heart of allegations of state capture.

Semenya told the court that the lack of resources cited by the public protector as one of the reasons for recommending that a judicial commission of enquiry could not be accepted as a reason for "outsourcing" the matter, as she could ask Parliament for more funds.

He said it was not a matter of fact that the president was conflicted, and even if it was, it would still not give the public protector the power to dictate to the president how he should exercise his executive powers.