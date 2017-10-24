Researchers have proposed that local governments integrate foreign nationals into their low-cost housing programmes.

Matthew Wilhelm-Solomon‚ lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand’s department of social anthropology‚ said provision of housing in big cities should not be seen as a problem facing foreign nationals but the continuation of a backlog that has its roots in the country’s past.

"I don’t think foreign nationals should get most of the housing but I do think that there should be mechanisms in low-cost housing development schemes for some level of inclusion. [In the City of Johannesburg] the DA has committed itself to the provision of low-cost housing in the inner city and that is a good development. But there needs to be monitoring system to make sure that it caters for low income needs.

"There also needs to be some integration of foreign nationals into this programme. Also, in the interim‚ one has to provide basic services to the occupied [hijacked buildings]. There needs to be monitoring of evictions because the way that they are carried out in the city is very violent‚" said Wilhelm-Solomon.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an indaba organised by the South African Human Rights Commission, which is looking at provision of housing for migrants in the cities and towns of Gauteng.

The issue of access to housing for migrants‚ especially foreign ones‚ has been a contentious one since Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced that the city would take over hijacked buildings and convert them into low-cost housing. Mashaba also absolved the city from any responsibility for foreign nationals living in Johannesburg.