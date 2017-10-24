ELECTRICITY
Citizens generating electricity at home may be off the hook
Fear that homeowners who are now generating some or all of their own electricity will be burdened with an onerous registration process in future may be unfounded.
Late in 2016 the Department of Energy published for comment an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act exempting a single user, whether connected to the electricity grid or not, who was generating less than 1MW of power from applying for a licence.
Instead, such users will have to register with the National Energy Regulator of SA.
This state of affairs would apply whether small-scale generators of power were doing so only for their own consumption or selling into the grid.
In a statement on Monday, AfriBusiness said that it would oppose the move.
"We are consulting with our legal team to prepare to oppose the proposed amendment," said the organisation’s law and policy analyst, Armand Greyling.
"People who generate their own electricity because of Eskom’s lack of ethics, corruption and poor service delivery can in no way be penalised," Greyling said.
"When load shedding was at its peak, Eskom urged people to use less power. And now, because we have done so, there is dissatisfaction because of a decrease in revenue."
But Dr Willem de Beer, an independent consultant with more than 40 years’ experience in the electricity distribution industry, said in his discussions with the regulator he did not get the impression that registration would be onerous.
Going by international experience, it would simply be a matter of registering an address, the size of the installation and whether it would link to the grid. De Beer said that it was important for the regulator to maintain this register because of the risks of feeding power back into the grid.
SA’s regulators accepted they could not stop members of the public from generating their own power, both for reliability and to reduce their electricity cost. Ultimately, SA was likely to follow international trends and allow energy trading.
