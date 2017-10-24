Citizens generating electricity at home may be off the hook

Fear that homeowners who are now generating some or all of their own electricity will be burdened with an onerous registration process in future may be unfounded.

Late in 2016 the Department of Energy published for comment an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act exempting a single user, whether connected to the electricity grid or not, who was generating less than 1MW of power from applying for a licence.

Instead, such users will have to register with the National Energy Regulator of SA.

This state of affairs would apply whether small-scale generators of power were doing so only for their own consumption or selling into the grid.

In a statement on Monday, AfriBusiness said that it would oppose the move.

"We are consulting with our legal team to prepare to oppose the proposed amendment," said the organisation’s law and policy analyst, Armand Greyling.