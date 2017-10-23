Like the Presidency, the Russian embassy is unaware of Zuma meeting
Rather than issue a complete denial, the Russian embassy in SA and the Presidency have chosen to say they are not aware of a meeting between President Jacob Zuma and a Russian government delegation, which allegedly prompted last week’s Cabinet reshuffle.
The Sunday Times reported that a team of high-level Russian "police, officials and intelligence operatives" had met Zuma on Monday just before he told the ANC top six of his decision to make changes to his Cabinet.
The paper also cited government insiders as saying the Russians came to the country to warn Zuma’s administration to implement the proposed R1-trillion new nuclear build project.
Former intelligence minister David Mahlobo, a Zuma ally, was appointed energy minister in last week’s reshuffle.
On Monday the Russian embassy said it was "completely unaware" of any high-level delegation that visited SA last week.
On Sunday, Presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga responded in the same way, when Business Day asked him for comment. "The Presidency is not aware of the reported meeting," he said.
The Russian embassy hit out at the report, labelling it "slanderous" hearsay and describing it as unfit for a serious publication.
It also said it was not contacted for comment or verification on the matter.
"The embassy is completely unaware of any high-level Russian delegation coming to SA last week. Apparently, either these anonymous sources (if they exist) know more than we do, or they live in some alternate reality," the embassy said.
"More importantly, the very notion that Russia could be interfering in domestic affairs of other sovereign states — and in such a blatant manner no less — is plain ridiculous (and) goes to fundamental principles of Russia’s foreign policy," it said.
With Asha Speckman
