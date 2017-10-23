Like the Presidency, the Russian embassy is unaware of Zuma meeting

Rather than issue a complete denial, the Russian embassy in SA and the Presidency have chosen to say they are not aware of a meeting between President Jacob Zuma and a Russian government delegation, which allegedly prompted last week’s Cabinet reshuffle.

The Sunday Times reported that a team of high-level Russian "police, officials and intelligence operatives" had met Zuma on Monday just before he told the ANC top six of his decision to make changes to his Cabinet.

The paper also cited government insiders as saying the Russians came to the country to warn Zuma’s administration to implement the proposed R1-trillion new nuclear build project.

Former intelligence minister David Mahlobo, a Zuma ally, was appointed energy minister in last week’s reshuffle.