National

Like the Presidency, the Russian embassy is unaware of Zuma meeting

23 October 2017 - 16:36 Claudi Mailovich
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

Rather than issue a complete denial, the Russian embassy in SA and the Presidency have chosen to say they are not aware of a meeting between President Jacob Zuma and a Russian government delegation, which allegedly prompted last week’s Cabinet reshuffle.

The Sunday Times reported that a team of high-level Russian "police, officials and intelligence operatives" had met Zuma on Monday just before he told the ANC top six of his decision to make changes to his Cabinet.

The paper also cited government insiders as saying the Russians came to the country to warn Zuma’s administration to implement the proposed R1-trillion new nuclear build project.

Former intelligence minister David Mahlobo, a Zuma ally, was appointed energy minister in last week’s reshuffle.

All eyes on nuclear plan amid claim of secret Russian talks

Opposition and anticorruption groups vow to remain vigilant as news report alleges energy minister deal
National
21 hours ago

On Monday the Russian embassy said it was "completely unaware" of any high-level delegation that visited SA last week.

On Sunday, Presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga responded in the same way, when Business Day asked him for comment. "The Presidency is not aware of the reported meeting," he said.

The Russian embassy hit out at the report, labelling it "slanderous" hearsay and describing it as unfit for a serious publication.

It also said it was not contacted for comment or verification on the matter.

"The embassy is completely unaware of any high-level Russian delegation coming to SA last week. Apparently, either these anonymous sources (if they exist) know more than we do, or they live in some alternate reality," the embassy said.

"More importantly, the very notion that Russia could be interfering in domestic affairs of other sovereign states — and in such a blatant manner no less — is plain ridiculous (and) goes to fundamental principles of Russia’s foreign policy," it said.

With Asha Speckman

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ask the BLF why it copied Lynne Brown’s letter, ...
National
2.
Like the Presidency, the Russian embassy is ...
National
3.
Fikile Mbalula threatens to ‘squeeze’ those who ...
National
4.
New data science academy will tackle Cape Town’s ...
National / Science & Environment

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.