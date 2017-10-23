Koko hearing resumes, but adjourned to November
Former Eskom acting CEO Koko faces six charges of misconduct, but advocate Cassim Moosa needs more time to familiarise himself with the details
The disciplinary hearing into Eskom’s Matshela Koko resumed on Monday afternoon, after the utility scrambled through the weekend to find a replacement for Sebetja Matsaung, who was dismissed on Saturday.
According to senior Moneyweb journalist Antoinette Slabbert, Eskom briefed advocate Cassim Moosa to proceed with the hearing. Asked to confirm whether the case did resume, Eskom’s acting head of the legal department, Wawa Xaluva, who has the executive responsibility to execute the disciplinary process, declined to comment. "I am not the media spokesperson, go ask them," he said.
Late on Monday, Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said the media desk was not aware if the hearing had resumed.
Former acting CEO Koko faces six charges of misconduct, including his failure to declare a conflict of interest in which his stepdaughter, Koketso Choma, scored contracts worth more than R1bn in a division headed by Koko. His disciplinary hearing includes that he allegedly ordering the irregular removal of some of his colleagues from their positions. Koko denies the charges.
Former evidence leader Matsaung was dismissed from the hearing after he threatened this correspondent. He had led evidence for two days and called two witnesses.
Moosa’s first point of business was to request a postponement on the grounds that he had recently been briefed and needs time to familiarise himself with the case, said Slabbert. "He also said he needed to listen to the transcripts of the case so far."
The defence argued against a postponement, raising the point of costs.
Chairman advocate Mzungulu Mthombeni granted the adjournment to November 23, said Slabbert.
