Koko hearing resumes, but adjourned to November

The disciplinary hearing into Eskom’s Matshela Koko resumed on Monday afternoon, after the utility scrambled through the weekend to find a replacement for Sebetja Matsaung, who was dismissed on Saturday.

According to senior Moneyweb journalist Antoinette Slabbert, Eskom briefed advocate Cassim Moosa to proceed with the hearing. Asked to confirm whether the case did resume, Eskom’s acting head of the legal department, Wawa Xaluva, who has the executive responsibility to execute the disciplinary process, declined to comment. "I am not the media spokesperson, go ask them," he said.

Late on Monday, Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said the media desk was not aware if the hearing had resumed.