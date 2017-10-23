National

Fikile Mbalula threatens to ‘squeeze’ those who harm on-duty police

23 October 2017 - 16:34 Bafana Nzimande
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: GCIS/ ELMOND JIYANE
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: GCIS/ ELMOND JIYANE

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says nobody will be allowed to assault an on-duty police officer and get away with it.

"We will squeeze them‚" he warned on Monday‚ at the scene of a violent confrontation between the occupants of a suspected drug house and police at Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng.

Six South African Police Service (SAPS) members were assaulted there earlier in October by a group of foreign nationals. Five officers received medical assistance afterwards.

Accompanied by acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Lesetja Mothiba and officials from the Emfuleni municipality‚ Mbalula visited the now-vacant house. The occupants of the house were on the run‚ but the minister was confident that they would be arrested soon.

"Whether it’s Nigerians‚ Congolese or South Africans‚ we must clamp down on them‚" he said. "Finish them. They must know that there is rule of law in this country. No one will assault an on-duty police officer and walk free. We will squeeze them‚" he said.

A case of attempted murder and assault was opened after the attack‚ and a team of detectives was assembled to help round up the suspects‚ Mothiba said. He added that police knew of several vacant houses in the area that had been illegally occupied by foreign nationals. Some of them are used as drug dens and brothels.

Emfuleni mayor Simon Mofokeng said his office and the police were working on a plan to legally remove these properties from criminals.

Mbalula praised the local police for conducting themselves within the confines of the law despite the challenges they faced.

"In the face of ruthless provocation‚ our police officers maintained themselves very well. Where have you seen an armed officer assaulted like that? If those police officers shot those people‚ there would be another Marikana‚" said Mbalula.

Operations are already under way to increase policing and safety in Vanderbijlpark.

A total of 76 people have been arrested in the area for various offences since police were attacked at the house.

Fikile Mbalula faces MPs’ wrath over wrongful arrests

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard says the police minister should pay for violating the suspects’ rights after police forced them to lie face down for hours
National
6 days ago

Police officers make R11m from SAPS business

Police officers coin it through businesses that supply goods and services to the state
National
10 days ago

Mbalula calls in the SADF to help fight crime in Gauteng, Western Cape

'Minister Mbalula notes that in recent past South Africa has been engulfed by an insurgence of extremely violent crime that has made communities feel ...
News
12 days ago

Mbalula seeks SANDF’s help to combat crime in Gauteng and Western Cape

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says the surge in crime in the two provinces calls for a military response
National
12 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mr Razzmatazz refuses to say who paid for a R680,000 family holiday

Miserable Mondays vex millions, researchers say, and Mosebenzi Zwane says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s winning December ANC presidency vote is a ...
Opinion
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ask the BLF why it copied Lynne Brown’s letter, ...
National
2.
Like the Presidency, the Russian embassy is ...
National
3.
Fikile Mbalula threatens to ‘squeeze’ those who ...
National
4.
New data science academy will tackle Cape Town’s ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

Police officers make R11m from SAPS business
National

Mbalula calls in the SADF to help fight crime in Gauteng, Western Cape
News

Mbalula seeks SANDF’s help to combat crime in Gauteng and Western Cape
National

Mbalula appoints judge to handle Hawks complaints
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.