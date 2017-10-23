A letter the Black First Land First (BLF) movement sent to the Parliamentary committee interrogating state capture at Eskom, was "copied" from a letter sent to the same committee by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown days before.

This is according to Brown’s spokesperson‚ Colin Cruywagen‚ who said journalists should ask the BLF why they copied the letter.

Brown wrote two letters to the committee chairperson on August 8 and again on October 16 "seeking clarity" on the terms of reference and the nature of the inquiry, while the BLF’s letter was sent on October 19‚ Cruywagen explained on Monday.

"Minister Brown made it clear she would comply with the Parliamentary process and co-operate fully with the portfolio committee‚" Cruywagen said.

"It’s also clear the BLF submitted their letter on October 19. Ask the BLF why the copied Minister Brown’s letter‚" he added.

The similarity between letters written by BLF leader Andile Mngxitama and Brown questioning the inquiry into Eskom has raised eyebrows on social media.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu tweeted photographs of the two letters‚ both of which challenge the validity of the parliamentary committee on public enterprises’s inquiry into state capture allegations relating to Eskom.

"We said all along that [Department of Public Enterprises] and BLF Gupta militia are run from the same Saxonwold office‚" Shivambu tweeted.