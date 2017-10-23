National

Ask the BLF why it copied Lynne Brown’s letter, her spokesperson urges

Colin Cruywagen says a letter Black First Land First sent to a Parliamentary committee was copied from a letter sent to the same committee by the public enterprises minister

23 October 2017 - 16:39 Kyle Cowan
Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

A letter the Black First Land First (BLF) movement sent to the Parliamentary committee interrogating state capture at Eskom, was "copied" from a letter sent to the same committee by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown days before.

This is according to Brown’s spokesperson‚ Colin Cruywagen‚ who said journalists should ask the BLF why they copied the letter.

Brown wrote two letters to the committee chairperson on August 8 and again on October 16 "seeking clarity" on the terms of reference and the nature of the inquiry, while the BLF’s letter was sent on October 19‚ Cruywagen explained on Monday.

"Minister Brown made it clear she would comply with the Parliamentary process and co-operate fully with the portfolio committee‚" Cruywagen said.

"It’s also clear the BLF submitted their letter on October 19. Ask the BLF why the copied Minister Brown’s letter‚" he added.

The similarity between letters written by BLF leader Andile Mngxitama and Brown questioning the inquiry into Eskom has raised eyebrows on social media.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu tweeted photographs of the two letters‚ both of which challenge the validity of the parliamentary committee on public enterprises’s inquiry into state capture allegations relating to Eskom.

"We said all along that [Department of Public Enterprises] and BLF Gupta militia are run from the same Saxonwold office‚" Shivambu tweeted.

The letters are remarkably similar. The questions are phrased in the exact same manner and order and deal with the same topics and concerns that include a possible conflict of interest arising with the evidence leader‚ terms of reference having not been made public and if the veracity of the leaked Gupta e-mails could be relied on.

Mngxitama, meanwhile, said he had "found the questions on a WhatsApp group".

"It’s not the whole letter as you can see; only the relevant questions. I found the questions on a what’s up [sic] group as I was writing to Parliament and couldn’t locate [the] author‚" he said.

"You can see only the questions are lifted from the letter, which we now know is from the [Department of Public Enterprises]. We apologise for any embarrassment this may have caused. We should have acknowledged that the questions were lifted from another source. I take full responsibility for this oversight‚" Mngxitama said.

"The questions remain relevant and must be answered; why is Parliament running away from this?"

He added that BLF had instructed lawyers to launch proceedings to apply for an interdict against the committee and the speaker, and had also asked for the removal of Pravin Gordhan from the committee.

"We believe Parliament is captured by white monopoly capital and it’s covering up white corruption. Pravin is there to cover up the corruption of WMC [white monopoly capital]‚" Mngxitama said.

The inquiry was due to continue this week‚ but was postponed without any reasons provided.

