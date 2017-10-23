National

NEW REPRESENTATIONS

Abrahams sides with Zuma in corruption charges decision

23 October 2017 - 06:25 Genevieve Quintal
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
President Jacob Zuma has been given the opportunity to make fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on why he should not face corruption charges, but these cannot relate to issues previously considered.

This is the decision of national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams, who has been accused of protecting the president.

For the past decade the NPA has been viewed as politically captured and accused of bias and selective prosecution.

On Friday, a week after the Supreme Court of Appeal’s judgment, the NPA announced that Abrahams had decided to give Zuma until November 30 to make his representations.

This is two weeks before the start of the ANC’s national elective conference where Zuma’s successor will be elected.

It is not clear what the new representations will be, but the Presidency has already indicated that Zuma will question KPMG’s forensic report into his affairs. The international auditing firm is facing a credibility crisis flowing from work it did for the Gupta family and the South African Revenue Service.

The DA has also been invited to make further representations to the NPA.

Zuma’s lawyers had written to Abrahams before the court judgment asking that he be given the opportunity to make representations and that the NPA not institute any court proceedings against the president prior to having considered his representations.

Abrahams has also given the Hawks until the end of November to revert to the NPA on the availability of witnesses and any factors which may or may not affect the feasibility of the re-enrolment of the matter.

Abrahams met Hawks boss Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata and the investigating officer last week.

A list of witnesses containing 218 names is attached to the indictment.

The NPA said in light of the court’s judgment being replete with criticism directed at former deputy national director of public prosecutions Willie Hofmeyr, Abrahams had written to him asking that he provide comments on it.

Meanwhile, former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has taken his fight to be reinstated to the Constitutional Court.

This is after he failed to appeal a high court ruling that his appointment was invalid.

