National

AA rates entry-level cars for safety, and only two pass its test

23 October 2017 - 14:23 David Furlonger
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Only two of 25 entry-level cars costing under R160,000 have acceptable safety features, the Automobile Association (AA) said on Monday.

In a safety report, it said nearly all entry-level cars lacked an acceptable combination of basic safety measures, including anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and airbags.

In a country with an unacceptably high death rate on the roads, it was unfortunate that first-time buyers seeking the cheapest cars available, were most likely to lack driving experience and therefore needed the most protection.

"What we would like to see more of is people considering other elements of the vehicles they intend buying such as safety features, which can mean the difference between life and death," the AA said.

In the report, the AA allocated points for various safety features, offereng a total of 135 points.

Only two cars, the Toyota Aygo 1.0 and Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia, were deemed acceptably safe, scoring at least 50.

Thirteen were rated "acceptable", collecting 20-50 points.

Ten others couldn’t even score 20 out of 135 and were judged poor.

They were the Renault Kwid 1.0 Expression, Kia Picanto 1.0 Start and 1.2 Start, Datsun Go 1.2 Lux and 1.2 Mid, Hyundai i10 1.1 Motion, Chery QQ3 0.8TE, Tata Indica 1.4LGi, Tata Visit 1.4 Ini Bounce and Tata Manza 1.4 Ini.

Aiming to keep pedestrians in plain sight

The AA has teamed up with other companies to encourage pedestrians to be more visible
Life
3 months ago

Local car sales lift, boosted by attractive offers by manufacturers

Customers are finding better value in the new car market because car makers are offering good deals, Wesbank’s Rudolf Mahoney says
Economy
21 days ago

Incentives help pull consumers back to new cars

New car sales gain momentum and could be soon overtake used car deals, but the trend towards used vehicles is unlikely to change soon, says finance ...
Economy
1 month ago

Sales of new cars to August 2017 are finally higher than in 2016

New car sales of 32,161 in August were 5.1% better than 2016’s 30,600, while light commercial vehicle sales showed a 10.8% improvement
Economy
1 month ago

Are speeding motorists really subsidising struggling towns?

Tamar Kahn takes an in-depth look at how much municipalities across SA earn from traffic fines
Opinion
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ask the BLF why it copied Lynne Brown’s letter, ...
National
2.
Like the Presidency, the Russian embassy is ...
National
3.
Fikile Mbalula threatens to ‘squeeze’ those who ...
National
4.
New data science academy will tackle Cape Town’s ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

Local car sales lift, boosted by attractive offers by manufacturers
Economy

Incentives help pull consumers back to new cars
Economy

Car makers in strong plea to US on duty-free access under Agoa
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.