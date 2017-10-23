AA rates entry-level cars for safety, and only two pass its test

Only two of 25 entry-level cars costing under R160,000 have acceptable safety features, the Automobile Association (AA) said on Monday.

In a safety report, it said nearly all entry-level cars lacked an acceptable combination of basic safety measures, including anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and airbags.

In a country with an unacceptably high death rate on the roads, it was unfortunate that first-time buyers seeking the cheapest cars available, were most likely to lack driving experience and therefore needed the most protection.

"What we would like to see more of is people considering other elements of the vehicles they intend buying such as safety features, which can mean the difference between life and death," the AA said.

In the report, the AA allocated points for various safety features, offereng a total of 135 points.

Only two cars, the Toyota Aygo 1.0 and Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia, were deemed acceptably safe, scoring at least 50.

Thirteen were rated "acceptable", collecting 20-50 points.

Ten others couldn’t even score 20 out of 135 and were judged poor.

They were the Renault Kwid 1.0 Expression, Kia Picanto 1.0 Start and 1.2 Start, Datsun Go 1.2 Lux and 1.2 Mid, Hyundai i10 1.1 Motion, Chery QQ3 0.8TE, Tata Indica 1.4LGi, Tata Visit 1.4 Ini Bounce and Tata Manza 1.4 Ini.