President Jacob Zuma has just over a month left before he has to make representations to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams on why he should not face corruption charges.

The NPA on Friday gave President Jacob Zuma until November 30 to make submissions before it decides whether to reinstate 783 corruption charges filed against Zuma before he became president.

"The NDPP is of the view that in light of the judgment of the SCA, it appears that any further representations envisaged by Mr Zuma should relate to issues not previously considered," the NPA said.

The DA has also been invited to make further representations by the end of November.

The NPA has also given the Hawks 30 days to check the availability of 218 witnesses in the matter.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a High Court ruling to reinstate the charges filed against Zuma. This was after an eleventh-hour concession by Zuma that the 2009 decision by the then-head of the prosecuting authority to drop the charges was irrational. .

However, Zuma wanted the opportunity to make fresh representations to Abrahams.

The list of witnesses attached to the indictment contained 218 names, the NPA said.

Abrahams had met with Hawks boss lieutenant general Yolisa Matakata and the investigating officer earlier this week to establish the reasonable timeline it would take to chrck the availability of the witnesses, the NPA said.

"It was agreed that the investigating officer would require at least 30 days to conduct an initial assessnrnt priot to reverting to thr NPA on the availability of the witnesses and any factors which may or may not impact in the feasibility of the re-enrolment of the matter."

The NPA said in light of the SCA judgment being replete with criticism directed at former deputy national director of public prosecutions Willie Hofmeyr, Abrahams had written to him asking that he provide comments on it.