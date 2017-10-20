National

Ronald Lamola appointed to Media Development and Diversity Agency

20 October 2017 - 13:12 Staff Writer
Ronald Lamola. Picture: SOWETAN
Former ANC Youth League deputy president Ronald Lamola is one of three new members of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) board. The appointment was announced by President Jacob Zuma on Friday.

Lamola is currently a member of the finance committee on the Tshwane University of Technology governance council.

The other two are Martina Della Togna‚ a multimedia and social media consultant and former multimedia manager in Parliament‚ and Nombeko Mbava‚ a board member of the South African Monitoring and Evaluation Association.

On Friday, President Jacob Zuma also announced the appointment of four members to the Commission for Gender Equality.

They are Tamara Eugenia Mathebula‚ Sediko Daniel Rakolote‚ and Nthabiseng Sepanya Mogale as part-time members‚ as well as Nthabiseng Moleko as a full-time member of the commission.

The President has also designated Lulama Nare as the chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality with immediate effect, until March 31 2019.

