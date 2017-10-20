National

Hawks expects breakthrough in the SA’s largest data leak case

The Hawks’ cyber-crime unit is investigating how more than 60-million South Africans’ private data was leaked to a leading real estate site

20 October 2017 - 16:05 Nico Gous
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

On Friday, the Hawks said they could soon make a breakthrough into the leak of the personal information of millions of South Africans.

"There might be a possible breakthrough in this issue‚ but‚ of course‚ the details thereof, we want to keep confidential at this moment‚" Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Acting Hawks head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata instructed its cyber-crime unit to investigate who leaked the information and how it happened. Said Mulaudzi: "The team is working around the clock to make sure we kill this case as soon as possible."

The leaks contains the ID numbers‚ marital status‚ occupations‚ estimated incomes‚ addresses and cellphone numbers of millions of South Africans‚ both dead and alive. "These profiles contain confidential information‚ so it is not only government departments‚ but private people that are also affected‚" he said.

On Thursday, the Department of Home Affairs said it will be involved in the investigation.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Leaked data: 60-million records might have been online for years

Initially thought to be 30-million records, the data is now offline as South Africans start worrying about identity theft affecting them, writes Toby ...
National
21 hours ago

Realty1 and Jigsaw likely responsible for SA’s largest data breach

The leak comprises an estimated 30-million, sensitive, personal details with the data appearing to have been provided, at least in part, by credit ...
National
2 days ago

Mulaudzi said the leak is unprecedented in SA. "I don’t know whether we are dealing with sophisticated people or whether it was just through chance‚ but I think it is very disturbing."

South Africans were first made aware of the leak after Australian web security expert, Troy Hunt, tweeted about it on Tuesday. He has since checked the information again and found it contains the records of 66-million South Africans‚ 57-million alive and 9-million dead.

One of SA’s top real estate firms said it was the unwitting source of the hacked data; Aida CEO Braam de Jager said he had "absolutely no idea" how the information was published on the firm’s server‚ but he is investigating the matter.

He said the information was bought from credit bureau Dracore in 2014 to enable the company to trace potential clients who wanted to sell their houses.

The websites of Jigsaw Holdings‚ Aida‚ ERA and Realty-1, all possibly caught up in the hack, were offline on Friday.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa is scathing about state capture and ...
National
2.
Hawks expects breakthrough in the SA’s largest ...
National
3.
EFF student command wins SRC at Wits
National / Education
4.
Fourth clean audit running for Department of ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.