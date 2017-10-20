On Friday, the Hawks said they could soon make a breakthrough into the leak of the personal information of millions of South Africans.

"There might be a possible breakthrough in this issue‚ but‚ of course‚ the details thereof, we want to keep confidential at this moment‚" Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Acting Hawks head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata instructed its cyber-crime unit to investigate who leaked the information and how it happened. Said Mulaudzi: "The team is working around the clock to make sure we kill this case as soon as possible."

The leaks contains the ID numbers‚ marital status‚ occupations‚ estimated incomes‚ addresses and cellphone numbers of millions of South Africans‚ both dead and alive. "These profiles contain confidential information‚ so it is not only government departments‚ but private people that are also affected‚" he said.

On Thursday, the Department of Home Affairs said it will be involved in the investigation.