Hawks expects breakthrough in the SA’s largest data leak case
The Hawks’ cyber-crime unit is investigating how more than 60-million South Africans’ private data was leaked to a leading real estate site
On Friday, the Hawks said they could soon make a breakthrough into the leak of the personal information of millions of South Africans.
"There might be a possible breakthrough in this issue‚ but‚ of course‚ the details thereof, we want to keep confidential at this moment‚" Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.
Acting Hawks head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata instructed its cyber-crime unit to investigate who leaked the information and how it happened. Said Mulaudzi: "The team is working around the clock to make sure we kill this case as soon as possible."
The leaks contains the ID numbers‚ marital status‚ occupations‚ estimated incomes‚ addresses and cellphone numbers of millions of South Africans‚ both dead and alive. "These profiles contain confidential information‚ so it is not only government departments‚ but private people that are also affected‚" he said.
On Thursday, the Department of Home Affairs said it will be involved in the investigation.
Mulaudzi said the leak is unprecedented in SA. "I don’t know whether we are dealing with sophisticated people or whether it was just through chance‚ but I think it is very disturbing."
South Africans were first made aware of the leak after Australian web security expert, Troy Hunt, tweeted about it on Tuesday. He has since checked the information again and found it contains the records of 66-million South Africans‚ 57-million alive and 9-million dead.
One of SA’s top real estate firms said it was the unwitting source of the hacked data; Aida CEO Braam de Jager said he had "absolutely no idea" how the information was published on the firm’s server‚ but he is investigating the matter.
He said the information was bought from credit bureau Dracore in 2014 to enable the company to trace potential clients who wanted to sell their houses.
The websites of Jigsaw Holdings‚ Aida‚ ERA and Realty-1, all possibly caught up in the hack, were offline on Friday.
