Reasonable chastisement of children declared unconstitutional

"The removal of the defence will not prevent religious believers from disciplining their children ... they may have to consider changing their mode of discipline, but in view of the importance of the principle of the best interests of the child, this is a justifiable limitation on the rights of parents," Keightley said, noting that the removal of the defence will not open up religious parents to a greater threat of criminalisation and removal of their children.

"This is a case where I am satisfied that it is permissible to require religious parents, who believe in corporal punishment, to be expected to obey the secular laws, rather than permitting them to place their religious beliefs above the best interests of their children," Keightley said.

The father was found guilty on both charges on the competent verdict of common assault, but the court postponed passing sentence against him for a period of five years. The father’s defence at trial was that he had done nothing more than exercise his right as a parent to chastise his son by meting out reasonable corporal punishment.

The Children’s Institute, the Quaker Peace Centre and Sonke Gender Justice, however, joined the case as amici curiae, and argued that reasonable chastisement is inconsistent with the Constitution. Freedom of Religion SA also joined as an amicus, arguing that millions believe that scriptures command reasonable and appropriate correction of their children.

Child correction, including physical chastisement at times, is thus, for millions, central to their faith, the argument went, and that the court therefore has a duty to respect and protect their religious convictions and beliefs. However, the department of social development, who were invited to make representations, also supported the claim by the first three amici that it was unconstitutional.

The court held that it was in the interest of justice to deliberate on the constitutionality of the common-law defence of reasonable chastisement. Different constitutional rights had to be taken into consideration, including the rights of children, the right to dignity and that of freedom of religion.

Keightley said it was time for SA to march in step with its international obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child by recognising that reasonable chastisement defence is no longer legally acceptable under a constitutional dispensation.