PIC explains the downturn in its unlisted assets

Among the investments that are underperforming are Lancaster 101, the empowerment consortium set up to acquire a stake in Steinhoff International; AfriSam, the cement producer in merger talks with PPC; poultry producer Daybreak Farms; and Independent Media, which owns The Star and Cape Times.

In response to questions about Independent Media from the DA’s David Maynier, the PIC’s CEO, Dan Matjila, said it had begun work on a strategy to exit this investment, adding that it was a market-sensitive issue. However, PIC officials subsequently said Matjila was merely referring to loans that had to be repaid in 2018 and 2020.

On Wednesday, the PIC did not respond to requests for clarification, but one investment manager said investors did not talk about "exiting" an investment when loans were being repaid. The media group’s poor financial performance was attributed to the weak economic environment and the decline in the print industry.

The PIC attributed the underperformance of Daybreak Farms to "the vagaries of the poultry sector". The PIC was recently given approval by the competition authorities to acquire 100% of Daybreak.

The PIC explained that AfriSam’s underperformance was due to "significant competition in all the markets AfriSam operates in". It is hoping to push through a merger with PPC to create a national champion, which would be better placed to deal with the competition.

The PIC’s largest unlisted investment is the R9.3bn loan provided to Lancaster 101, which is a black economic empowerment vehicle set up to acquire a stake in Steinhoff International. The Government Employees Pension Fund has a 51% stake in Lancaster 101 and Lancaster, an empowerment company controlled by Jayendra Naidoo, owns the rest. The PIC said this investment was underperforming because of the decline in the Steinhoff share price.

