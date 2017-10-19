Herman Mashaba will file court papers soon to get Home Affairs to address illegal immigration

The City of Johannesburg is investigating all legal options in a bid to compel the Department of Home Affairs to address illegal immigration in the city.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement on Thursday that he had instructed the city’s legal team to consider all options, and that he expected court papers to be filed in the coming weeks.

Mashaba said the challenge of illegal immigration in Johannesburg had reached crisis level. He said he had tried on numerous occasions to seek an audience with the Department of Home Affairs, but that these attempts had been in vain.

"The Department of Home Affairs has a constitutional obligation to address this issue. So far, the Department’s conduct on this matter can be described in one word: Dismal," Mashaba said.

Mashaba said he had tried, for more than a year, and two ministers later, to engage the department on this matter.

"The City of Johannesburg currently faces a housing backlog of an estimated 300,000 units. I have stated on numerous occasions that I believe the inner city holds the perfect solution to this challenge, with the opportunity of the government partnering with the private sector to create high-rise, densified, low-cost, quality accommodation," Mashaba said.