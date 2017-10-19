National

Herman Mashaba will file court papers soon to get Home Affairs to address illegal immigration

The Joburg mayor says he has tried on numerous occasions to meet the Department of Home Affairs but that these attempts have been in vain

19 October 2017 - 14:17 Claudi Mailovich
The City of Johannesburg is investigating all legal options in a bid to compel the Department of Home Affairs to address illegal immigration in the city.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement on Thursday that he had instructed the city’s legal team to consider all options, and that he expected court papers to be filed in the coming weeks.

Mashaba said the challenge of illegal immigration in Johannesburg had reached crisis level. He said he had tried on numerous occasions to seek an audience with the Department of Home Affairs, but that these attempts had been in vain.

"The Department of Home Affairs has a constitutional obligation to address this issue. So far, the Department’s conduct on this matter can be described in one word: Dismal," Mashaba said.

Mashaba said he had tried, for more than a year, and two ministers later, to engage the department on this matter.

"The City of Johannesburg currently faces a housing backlog of an estimated 300,000 units. I have stated on numerous occasions that I believe the inner city holds the perfect solution to this challenge, with the opportunity of the government partnering with the private sector to create high-rise, densified, low-cost, quality accommodation," Mashaba said.

He said the city had already taken steps to ensure that the solution became a reality. The council had approved the administration’s plans for creating high-rise, low cost, densified, quality housing in the inner city.

"In light of the project, we have also conducted a number of raids on hijacked buildings, which have revealed a substantial number of undocumented immigrants residing in these buildings," said Mashaba.

He said it "is essential that national government cleans up its act", and ensures that undocumented immigrants are identified and processed, and that legal documentation be expeditiously provided to those who qualify.

Mashaba said illegal immigration compounded the serious challenges entailed in the provision of temporary emergency accommodation for residents and other basic services in Johannesburg.

