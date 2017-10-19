A statue to honour the heritage of Oliver Tambo is a "soft vengeance" on the apartheid government and others who tried to "airbrush" him out of history.

So said the struggle stalwart’s son‚ Dali Tambo‚ on Thursday‚ after the 2.5m bronze statue was unveiled at the international arrivals terminal of OR Tambo International Airport, in Ekurhuleni. The statue depicts Tambo descending the last two steps from an airplane onto the runway with his suitcase.

"You remember him as a nation. You remember him and store him in public memory. It’s a sort of soft vengeance to say to all those who preceded us‚ all of the freedom fighters and our leaders who are now up in heaven that we will remember you despite their attempts to airbrush you out of history‚" Dali Tambo said.

Artists Kgaogelo Mashilo‚ Paballo Majela‚ Zelda Stroud and the Sculpture Casting Services foundry started work on sculpting the statue in May.

Dali had been trying to get a statue of his father erected at the airport for 11 years. He said he had wanted something that stood out from whisky posters at the airport: "Johnny Walker‚ Johnny Walker‚ Luthuli‚ Tambo‚ 1957‚ Johnny Walker‚ Bells‚ etc."

"In 50 years‚ in 100 years or 300 years‚ when many of us have forgotten what these people look like‚ when they are pages in a history book‚ they will still know what OR looked like‚" he said.