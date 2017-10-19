Cabinet reshuffles add to image of government instability, Ramaphosa says

The frequent Cabinet reshuffles have added to the narrative of instability in government, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session in Parliament, Ramaphosa said a perception of instability had been created following this week’s Cabinet reshuffle, "largely because it comes a few months after the [previous reshuffle]."

President Jacob Zuma’s reshuffle resulted in SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande getting the chop and being replaced by former home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize. Four other ministers moved to different departments.

There is speculation that Zuma is likely to sack Ramaphosa using an intelligence report that alleges that the deputy president is a Western spy.

Responding to a question from African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe, Ramaphosa said he would not comment on the speculation that he could get sacked.

"If I were to be removed it would be at the pleasure of the President … I am not able to analyse the impact this will have…. The President will be exercising his prerogative, and he must have his own reasons why he decides to remove people," said Ramaphosa.

He said for the country to achieve its full potential and boost investment, the government should create a stable environment and root out corruption.