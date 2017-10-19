Attend our Dialogue: Is this how SA’s coalition cookie crumbles?

The absence of an outright winner in the key metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay (as well as some municipalities) during the 2016 local government elections ushered in a new era of coalition politics.

Hailed as a much-needed redefinition of the South African political landscape, this new political arrangement is already beginning to show cracks.

The removal of Mongameli Bobani as deputy executive mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay precipitated a legal challenge by the UDM, while the EFF has withdrawn its support of the DA in some other metros and municipalities. Both the UDM and the EFF have accused the DA of bullying and undermining smaller parties.

Are these just the ordinary growing pains of a fledgling political dispensation of coalitions and collaboration? Or is it the beginning of the end for such politics in South Africa?

EVENT DETAILS

At the next Sowetan Dialogues event organised by Business Day's sister newspaper, join Nompumelelo Runji with Prof Susan Booysen of the Wits School of Governance; Prof Siphamandla Zondi of the University of Pretoria; Prof Dirk Kotze of the department of political science at Unisa; and Prof Kealeboga Maphunye, the Wiphold-Brigalia Bam Chair on Electoral Democracy at Unisa as they debate this hot topic.

