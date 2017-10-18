National

Zuma reshuffle ‘a declaration of war on the alliance’

President Jacob Zuma fails to consult ANC and allies, as critics slam Mahlobo’s appointment as a push for nuclear deal

18 October 2017 - 05:46 NATASHA MARRIAN, GENEVIEVE QUINTAL, THETO MAHLAKOANA and CLAUDI MAILOVICH
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma has once again failed to consult the ANC and its allies, merely informing the party’s top six of his second reshuffle of 2017.

The shake-up in the executive had Zuma placing his key lieutenant David Mahlobo in the critical energy portfolio, widely seen as a move to push ahead with the touted nuclear deal.

He also expelled his former ally-turned-nemesis, Higher Education Minister and South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande. The move was described as a declaration of war on the alliance.

The SACP and Cosatu both called on Zuma to step down following his March reshuffle and have since been waiting for the axe to fall on their man.

Zuma’s reshuffle creates instability in vital departments, says Busa

‘The change in minister may well take the country back another step in this regard, delaying the finalisation of a sustainable and affordable ...
National
16 hours ago

Rand slumps through R13.40/$ after Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle

The rand weakened before the reshuffle after rumours from the White House that a more hawkish Fed chair, in the form of economist John Taylor, was in ...
Markets
17 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma has no qualms about aggravating investor jitters

Zuma has retained all the dead wood‚ non performers and scandal-prone ministers in the executive‚ proving again he is driven only by political ...
Politics
19 hours ago

