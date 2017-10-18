Zuma reshuffle ‘a declaration of war on the alliance’

President Jacob Zuma has once again failed to consult the ANC and its allies, merely informing the party’s top six of his second reshuffle of 2017.

The shake-up in the executive had Zuma placing his key lieutenant David Mahlobo in the critical energy portfolio, widely seen as a move to push ahead with the touted nuclear deal.

He also expelled his former ally-turned-nemesis, Higher Education Minister and South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande. The move was described as a declaration of war on the alliance.

The SACP and Cosatu both called on Zuma to step down following his March reshuffle and have since been waiting for the axe to fall on their man.

