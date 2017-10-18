Realty1 and Jigsaw likely responsible for SA’s largest data breach

A Jigsaw representative would not comment on the leak of the estimated 30-million, sensitive, personal details and requested that Business Day speak to the company director after 2pm on Wednesday when he returned to its Pretoria offices after a meeting in Johannesburg.

Jigsaw’s lawyer is out of the country and can only be contacted on Monday, the representative added.

"This data looks like it comes from Dracore. This is not a data set [the individuals listed] consented to and now it had been leaked," Hunt told Business Day. "The main thing to be concerned about is identity theft. These are exactly the sorts of data assets people use to steal identities."

He warned that the database still appeared to be online on Wednesday morning. "[Bad] people are looking for the database. It’s absolutely critical that someone gets onto it and takes it off" the internet, he warned. "All of this is very concerning."

Fraser said that because Dracore wasn’t marketing to the individuals it collects data on, it was not required by law to get their consent to collect or share the information.

