Parliament wants to know why Malusi Gigaba called for the PIC forensic audit
Committee chairman Yunus Carrim says the finance must show that an investigation is in the interests of the Government Employees Pension Fund and the public
Parliament’s standing committee on finance has questioned Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s rationale for requesting a forensic audit into the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC’s) investment contracts, saying it was not clear to MPs why he wanted the probe.
"If he insists that he wants such an investigation, he will need to show that it is in the interests of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the public and provide rationale for and the terms of reference for the investigation to the committee," the committee’s chairperson, Yunus Carrim, said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.
Gigaba wrote to the PIC board earlier this month, directing it to conduct a forensic investigation into all PIC contracts on investments over the past two years. He gave the board until October 23 to provide him with terms of reference. The board is due to meet on Thursday to discuss how it will respond to his letter.
Gigaba’s letter came hard on the heels of an apparent smear campaign directed at PIC CEO Dan Matjila. On Tuesday the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the PIC board’s decision not to investigate its source when it appeared before them. On Wednesday it went a step further, instructing the PIC to get to the bottom of the matter.
"The board of the PIC needs to carry out a thorough inquiry into who was behind the allegations against its CEO and report back to Parliament within two months," said Carrim.
The PIC manages investments on behalf of the GEPF, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Compensation Fund, in addition to a number of smaller funds. Its total assets under management stood at R1.928-trillion at the end of March.
Carrim said the committee agreed with union calls on Tuesday for greater PIC board representation for trade unions whose members had pensions with the GEPF. Consideration should be given to amending the PIC Act of 2004 to allow this, he said.
The committee plans to follow up on Tuesday’s meeting with the GEPF, PIC and unions at a meeting in November. The PIC chairman, Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi, was expected to attend that session, said Carrim.
