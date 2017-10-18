National

New State Security Minister Bongani Bongo is looking forward to providing leadership

18 October 2017 - 19:19 Thabo Mokone
President Jacob Zuma during the swearing in ceremony of the new Minister of State Security, Adv Bongani Thomas Bongo at Tuynhuys, Cape Town. Judge John Hlophe swore in the new Minister into office. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS
President Jacob Zuma during the swearing in ceremony of the new Minister of State Security, Adv Bongani Thomas Bongo at Tuynhuys, Cape Town. Judge John Hlophe swore in the new Minister into office. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS

Newly appointed State Security Minister Bongani Bongo says he’s looking forward to providing leadership to his department.

Bongo made the brief remarks shortly after being sworn in to office by the Judge President of the Western Cape division of the High Court at President Jacob Zuma’s Cape Town office in Tuynhuys on Wednesday.

"I am looking forward to providing [the] required leadership to the department in terms of the legislation and ... the ANC policy directives. I am looking forward to joining colleagues in the cluster and working together [to] make sure we carry out the mandate of government.

"The [director-general] is here‚ so that we move with serious speed so that we meet the targets the government has set us to deal with in the medium term‚" he said.

Zuma attended the swearing-in ceremony where Bongo was joined by his mother and younger sister‚ as well as the director-general of state security‚ Arthur Fraser.

Bongo replaces David Mahlobo who was appointed the Energy Minister by Zuma in his latest Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday‚ his second in seven months. Mahlobo is a former ANC backbencher with the justice portfolio committee who joined Parliament in 2014.

When on the justice committee‚ he was a stubborn defender of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane whenever she came under attack from opposition MPs. He was one of ANC MPs who were sent to speak in defence of Zuma when the National Assembly debated a motion of no confidence in the president in August.

Bongo has also previously served as a chief director in the office of Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza.

