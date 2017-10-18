‘I could not believe we were being shot,’ Jabulile Msiya tells Moerane commission

"Don’t move. Things are bad." These were the chilling words of slain former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa seconds before AK-47 bullets ripped through the air and into the car in which he and two colleagues were sitting, outside a store in Umzimkhulu in July.

On Wednesday, Jabulile Msiya recounted the moments before the shooting on that fateful evening, when she‚ Magaqa and Nontsikelelo Mafa were attacked. She was speaking at the Moerane commission into political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Magaqa died in hospital in September. Msiya and Mafa were both wounded and survived following extensive hospital treatment.

Msiya told the commission that the trio saw two gun-toting men approach them just before they were sprayed with bullets.

"We were coming from a meeting and we parked cars at an Ibisi bus stop‚ a place teeming with activities like a carwash and fast food outlets‚" she said. "When we arrived there we had to exchange cars and Sindiso invited me to his car‚ where councillor Mafa was already sitting. He wanted us to discuss something. He asked me to occupy the back seat and not the front."

One of the Youth League members in their company said she was hungry and Magaqa gave her money to buy chips.