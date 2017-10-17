Zuma’s reshuffle creates instability in vital departments, says Busa

Business Unity SA (Busa) has added its voice to the many opposed to President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Busa said after Zuma’s announcement on Tuesday that it was concerned about lack of stability in key departments, including energy and home affairs, as certainty was a prerequisite for business confidence.

"Political and economic stability is required to ignite inclusive economic growth and generate much-needed employment and revenue to pursue our social goals," BUSA CEO Tanya Cohen said.

"This latest reshuffle further undermines prospects for SA’s growth."

Singling out the energy department, Cohen said issues such as instability at the Central Energy Fund portfolio, including PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund, were of great concern, after Zuma announced former state security minister David Mahlobo as the new minister in that department.

"The change in minister may well take the country back another step in this regard, thereby delaying the finalisation of a sustainable and affordable energy solution for the country," she said.

Busa said it was "anxious" about the country’s fiscal and macroeconomic position in light of these developments, saying SA required "greater certainty on the direction and credibility of government policy, and the impact that these changes will have on the forthcoming medium-term budget policy statement".