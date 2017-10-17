If you live in Seapoint‚ Illovo or Parkhurst‚ you’re staying in three of the new elite suburbs in SA, according to the SA Wealth Report for September.

Property in the country’s fastest-growing elite suburbs cost between R8‚000 and R30‚000 per square metre‚ almost three times less than in the country’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

"We should note that all these suburbs start from a relatively low base when compared to the likes of Bantry Bay and Clifton‚" said New World Wealth head researcher Andrew Amoils.

The fastest-growing suburbs in SA over the past year (value per square metre) are Seapoint and Three Anchor Bay (R30‚000); Illovo (R17‚000); Parkhurst (R12‚000); Noordhoek (R11‚000); Franschhoek (R10‚000); Nature’s Valley (R8‚000) and Zinkwazi (R8‚000).