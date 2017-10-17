National

SA’s new elite suburbs include Illovo, Parkhurst and Seapoint

Property in the country’s fastest-growing elite suburbs cost between R8‚000 and R30‚000 per square metre

17 October 2017 - 16:00 Nivashni Nair
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

If you live in Seapoint‚ Illovo or Parkhurst‚ you’re staying in three of the new elite suburbs in SA, according to the SA Wealth Report for September.

Property in the country’s fastest-growing elite suburbs cost between R8‚000 and R30‚000 per square metre‚ almost three times less than in the country’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

"We should note that all these suburbs start from a relatively low base when compared to the likes of Bantry Bay and Clifton‚" said New World Wealth head researcher Andrew Amoils.

The fastest-growing suburbs in SA over the past year (value per square metre) are Seapoint and Three Anchor Bay (R30‚000); Illovo (R17‚000); Parkhurst (R12‚000); Noordhoek (R11‚000); Franschhoek (R10‚000); Nature’s Valley (R8‚000) and Zinkwazi (R8‚000).

Who is paying R170,000 a month to rent these luxury homes?

SA’s uber wealthy suburbs are testing new rental highs but an oversupply of luxury homes is starting to flood the market
Features
2 months ago

Hunting Cape Town's house bargains

Cape Town’s house prices make it difficult for middle-income buyers and buy-to-let investors to find a decent abode for less than R3m
Features
4 months ago

JAMIE CARR: Knocking the stuffing out of the local property market

Talk is all of shovelling your money offshore, if not jumping on a plane yourself — and all of this blends into a potent cocktail that is likely to ...
Opinion
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma’s reshuffle creates instability in vital ...
National
2.
Guptas unlikely to appear before Parliament’s ...
National
3.
SA’s new elite suburbs include Illovo, Parkhurst ...
National
4.
Revealed: 30-million ID numbers. Is this SA's ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.