National

SARS must not take ‘skop and donner’ approach to taxpayers, says ombud Bernard Ngoepe

‘It has always been our view that when SARS doesn’t take up our recommendations, there should be some explanation for that so the taxpayers can understand’

17 October 2017 - 12:38 Sunita Menon
Tax Ombudsman Judge Bernard Ngoepe. Picture: SOWETAN
Tax Ombudsman Judge Bernard Ngoepe. Picture: SOWETAN

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) should not adopt a "skop and donner" approach to taxpayers, says tax ombudsman Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

Speaking at Unisa on Tuesday, Ngoepe said his office needed greater independence from SARS through amendments to the Tax Administration Act.

He said this would help in resolving taxpayers’ complaints against SARS and would improve the country’s tax administration system.

"It has always been our view that when SARS doesn’t take up our recommendations, there should be some explanation for that so the taxpayers can understand," he said, adding that this was part of tax morality.

"Systemic problems are emerging and we are sitting with our arms folded."

The concerted efforts to amend certain sections of the act had been fruitful, he said, with numerous proposals accepted.

"We are optimistic that more of the amendments that we requested will become law in the future."

Among amendments already implemented, the office of the tax ombud no longer needs to consult with SARS commissioner Tom Moyane when recruiting for the office; and the budget of the office will be decided by the finance minister and no longer be at the discretion of SARS.

Ngoepe said that while there had been no interference from the commissioner, the function was no longer in the hands of an institution the office was mandated to scrutinise.

Additionally, the amendments allow the tax ombud to conduct reviews of alleged systemic matters related to its mandate.

Ngoepe said this needed to be done with prior approval from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, which the office is set to challenge to allow for more independence.

Among some of the systemic issues are the delays in tax refund payments, flagged in a report given to Moyane.

CLAIRE BISSEKER: More resentful taxpayers will not pay up

SARS ignores evidence of a simmering revolt at its peril
Opinion
7 hours ago

Coovadia urges finance miniser to prioritise private sector tie-ups

Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia also emphasises the need for the government to revitalise the CEO Initiative
Economy
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Auditor firms: install once, service forever

KPMG, when asked to jump, said how high. Now it’s in for the high jump. But the problems run much deeper
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
A full plate for David Mahlobo in the Department ...
National
2.
AfriForum is trying to get a certificate that ...
National
3.
Cabinet's newcomer, Bongani Bongo: a relative ...
National
4.
Cabinet reshuffle lets Hlengiwe Mkhize off the ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.