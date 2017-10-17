Cabinet reshuffle lets Hlengiwe Mkhize off the hook
Former minister of home affairs, who suspended her director-general on ‘flimsy’ grounds, moves to education and training, so avoiding Parliament’s scrutiny
Government developments resembled a game of hot potato on Tuesday morning when President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle allowed Hlengiwe Mkhize to escape the scrutiny of Parliament by switching hats from minister of home affairs to Minister of Higher Education and Training.
She will be replaced at Home Affairs by former minister of communications Ayanda Dlodlo, who is, in turn, replaced by former minister of energy, Mmamoloko Kubayi.
The reshuffle coincides with a statement released by Parliament’s select committee on social services, which bemoaned Mkhize’s silence over her decision to place Home Affairs director-general, Mkuseli Apleni, on precautionary suspension. The pressure now passes from Mkhize to Dlodlo to soothe tensions within the Department of Home Affairs.
Select committee chairperson Cathy Dlamini said Mkhize should have taken the committee and Parliament into her confidence about the suspension, especially as it relates to service delivery.
"The rules of Parliament make provision for committees to hold closed meetings when they deem necessary," said Dlamini. "This matter could have been handled in this manner if the minister was reluctant to share the information in an open setting due to the judicial review the director-general has undertaken."
The committee added it "is hopeful that the minister will urgently inform the committee of the reasons for the director-general’s suspension".
Mkhize was appointed to the home affairs post on March 31 this year. Apleni was expected to challenge his suspension by Mkhize, in September‚ in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday. He has argued that Mkhize did not have the authority to suspend him, that the grounds she provided were flimsy, and that critical matters would go unresolved without him at work to manage the department.
Mkhize went on a public tirade in the days after the suspension‚ calling Apleni delusional and saying his accusations were baseless.
With Kyle Cowan
