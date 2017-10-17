Select committee chairperson Cathy Dlamini said Mkhize should have taken the committee and Parliament into her confidence about the suspension, especially as it relates to service delivery.

"The rules of Parliament make provision for committees to hold closed meetings when they deem necessary," said Dlamini. "This matter could have been handled in this manner if the minister was reluctant to share the information in an open setting due to the judicial review the director-general has undertaken."

The committee added it "is hopeful that the minister will urgently inform the committee of the reasons for the director-general’s suspension".

Mkhize was appointed to the home affairs post on March 31 this year. Apleni was expected to challenge his suspension by Mkhize, in September‚ in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday. He has argued that Mkhize did not have the authority to suspend him, that the grounds she provided were flimsy, and that critical matters would go unresolved without him at work to manage the department.

Mkhize went on a public tirade in the days after the suspension‚ calling Apleni delusional and saying his accusations were baseless.

With Kyle Cowan