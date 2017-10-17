Surprise Cabinet reshuffle — who's in and who's out
Blade Nzimande is out of the new Cabinet in a reshuffle that, surprisingly, excludes Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
President Jacob Zuma has reshuffled his Cabinet, replacing ministers in key portfolios such as energy, state security and higher education.
This is the second reshuffle this year.
Despite speculation, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was sworn in as an MP last month, was not added to the Cabinet.
State Security Minister David Mahlobo has been moved to the energy portfolio and Mmamaloko Kubayi appointed minister of communications.
Mahlobo was replaced by Bongani Thomas Bongo.
Ayanda Dlodlo, who was appointed communications minister in the last reshuffle, has been moved to home affairs.
Zuma has also removed Blade Nzimande from his Cabinet, and has replaced him with Hlengiwe Mkhize as higher education minister.
Nzimande, once a key Zuma ally, is the general secretary of the SACP, which has called on the president to step down.
Buti Manamela, who was a deputy minister in the Presidency, has been moved to deputy minister of higher education.
This was after Mduduzi Manana resigned following a scandal in which he assaulted a woman.
