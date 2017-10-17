Surprise Cabinet reshuffle — who's in and who's out

State Security Minister David Mahlobo has been moved to the energy portfolio and Mmamaloko Kubayi appointed minister of communications.

Mahlobo was replaced by Bongani Thomas Bongo.

Ayanda Dlodlo, who was appointed communications minister in the last reshuffle, has been moved to home affairs.

Zuma has also removed Blade Nzimande from his Cabinet, and has replaced him with Hlengiwe Mkhize as higher education minister.

Nzimande, once a key Zuma ally, is the general secretary of the SACP, which has called on the president to step down.

Buti Manamela, who was a deputy minister in the Presidency, has been moved to deputy minister of higher education.

This was after Mduduzi Manana resigned following a scandal in which he assaulted a woman.