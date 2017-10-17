National

Surprise Cabinet reshuffle — who's in and who's out

Blade Nzimande is out of the new Cabinet in a reshuffle that, surprisingly, excludes Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

17 October 2017 - 10:42 Genevieve Quintal
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/ GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/ GCIS

President Jacob Zuma has reshuffled his Cabinet, replacing ministers in key portfolios such as energy, state security and higher education. 

This is the second reshuffle this year.

Despite speculation, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was sworn in as an MP last month, was not added to the Cabinet.

State Security Minister David Mahlobo has been moved to the energy portfolio and Mmamaloko Kubayi appointed minister of communications.

Mahlobo was replaced by Bongani Thomas Bongo.

Ayanda Dlodlo, who was appointed communications minister in the last reshuffle, has been moved to home affairs.

Zuma has also removed Blade Nzimande from his Cabinet, and has replaced him with Hlengiwe Mkhize as higher education minister.

Nzimande, once a key Zuma ally,  is the general secretary of the SACP, which has called on the president to step down. 

Buti Manamela, who was a deputy minister in the Presidency, has been moved to deputy minister of higher education.

This was after Mduduzi Manana resigned following a scandal in which he assaulted a woman.

NEWS ANALYSIS: All eyes on Parliament ahead of state-capture probe

MPs seek to protect whistle-blowers at parastatals who plan to spill the beans on Gupta family’s influence
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
A full plate for David Mahlobo in the Department ...
National
2.
AfriForum is trying to get a certificate that ...
National
3.
Cabinet's newcomer, Bongani Bongo: a relative ...
National
4.
Cabinet reshuffle lets Hlengiwe Mkhize off the ...
National

Related Articles

JOHN DLUDLU: State firms bear the brunt of uncertainties
Opinion / Columnists

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Dodgy supporters will cost frontrunner Dlamini-Zuma
Opinion / Columnists

EXCLUSIVE: Holomisa is ready to repair the centre
Politics

Five articles by top writers that explain South Africa today
News

NEWS ANALYSIS: All eyes on Parliament ahead of state-capture probe
National

RAY HARTLEY: What Zuma's surprise shuffle says about the ANC's succession battle
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.