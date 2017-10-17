ANC Joburg councillor arrested for selling two city-owned properties

An ANC councillor in Johannesburg, Leepile Motsumi, has been expelled from the party, and arrested for the illegal sale of two city-owned properties.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement that the two stands were sold for a total of R210,000, and added that a city employee, working at the Department of Social Development in Region A, was also arrested.

"It is alleged that the councillor and the employee are involved in a romantic relationship. Investigators allege that monies from the illicit transaction were paid into the employee’s bank account, who then transferred the money to the ANC councillor," Mashaba said.

The suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court tomorrow where they will be charged with fraud and corruption.

"This most recent act of corruption from within the ranks of the ANC comes as no surprise to the new administration," Mashaba said, adding that the city’s new coalition-led government has uncovered almost R15bn worth of corruption since it took office in August 2016.

Mashaba said it was alleged that the ANC councillor sold the first stand for R80,000 between December 2016 and January 2017. After being allocated a stand in Kaalfontein, the unknowing buyer started building on the property but was stopped by residents from the area who indicated the site was earmarked for a communal soccer field.

The second buyer was illegally sold a stand, next to the first one, for R130,000. The complainant became aware of the councillor’s fraudulent conduct when she attempted to lawfully sell the stand.

Meanwhile, the ANC in Johannesburg said it has expelled Ward 92 councillor Motsumi after the party’s regional integrity committee met on September 26 to process allegations of the illegal sale of the land.

"At the ANC integrity committee meeting Mr Motsumi was given an opportunity to present his case and after deliberations by the committee, it was found that Mr Motsumi’s actions were morally and ethically unacceptable," Jolidee Matongo, ANC Johannesburg spokesperson said in a statement.

"The ANC’s integrity committee resolved that the regional executive committee should immediately recall councillor Motsumi from his position."

Matongo said the allegations against Motsumi go against his undertaking to observe discipline: "The allegations have a huge potential to tarnish the name of the ANC and bring the organisation into disrepute."

The ANC greater Johannesburg region called upon its councillors to desist from conduct that tarnishes the image of the ANC.