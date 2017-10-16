Pretoria — Soon after a court ruling setting aside the City of Tshwane’s smart meter contract‚ the city is now consulting various departments on the implementation of the technology.

"It is a widely known fact that the smart meters contract offered little value for money to electricity consumers or the city‚ and that it placed a massive financial strain on the city’s revenue stream‚" the City of Tshwane said in a statement on Monday.

"We do‚ however‚ have to consider the impact of our decision‚ and we have contingency plans in place‚ depending on our submission and the court’s subsequent decision.

"To this end‚ we have already established an internal task team of stakeholder departments to identify risks and opportunities‚ which will guide and inform our submission to the High Court."

On Friday‚ a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court overturned every aspect of the smart meter roll-out and implementation agreement between the city and PEU/TUMS‚ calling it "constitutionally invalid".

The contract‚ meant to give Tshwane better credit control‚ started in October 2013.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga‚ who assumed office in August last year‚ said initially Tshwane paid PEU 19.5c for every R1 of electricity that ran through its 13‚000 meters‚ noting that it was meant to install many more of these meters.

When legal action alleging irregularities in the tender process was mounted‚ he said‚ Tshwane’s previous ANC administration concluded a termination agreement‚ in terms of which Tshwane would pay R950m as a termination fee to PEU subsidiary TUMS.

Last year‚ business lobby group AfriBusiness had applied to the High Court in Pretoria to have the contract set aside on the grounds that it was irregular.