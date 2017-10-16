South Africa–Italy Summit/Indaba: get all the details here

Up to 250 high-powered delegates will attend the fourth edition of the South Africa–Italy Summit/Indaba on October 24 and 25 2017 in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The list of speakers includes Siyabonga Gama (group CEO, Transnet), Paolo Borzatta (senior partner, The European House – Ambrosetti), Pietro Giovanni Donnici (ambassador of Italy to South Africa), Matteo Brambilla (MD Africa, Building Energy), Riccardo Delleani (CEO, Olivetti), Felix Mutati (minister of finance, Zambia) and David Makhura (premier of Gauteng, SA).

View or download the full guide to the summit below: