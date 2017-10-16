South Africa–Italy Summit/Indaba: get all the details here
Summit will take place on October 24 and 25 in Johannesburg
Up to 250 high-powered delegates will attend the fourth edition of the South Africa–Italy Summit/Indaba on October 24 and 25 2017 in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
The list of speakers includes Siyabonga Gama (group CEO, Transnet), Paolo Borzatta (senior partner, The European House – Ambrosetti), Pietro Giovanni Donnici (ambassador of Italy to South Africa), Matteo Brambilla (MD Africa, Building Energy), Riccardo Delleani (CEO, Olivetti), Felix Mutati (minister of finance, Zambia) and David Makhura (premier of Gauteng, SA).
View or download the full guide to the summit below:
Organised by The European House – Ambrosetti group, the summit follows the signing in Italy of a memorandum of understanding by the Italian and South African governments. The resulting agreement is premised on building a cohort of high-quality leaders of enterprise in both countries – a community meant to become an influential group of business leaders setting the business agenda for the future.
This article was paid for by The European House – Ambrosetti.
