Kgalema Motlanthe, top CEOs to speak at Business Day Dialogue on African infrastructure
Here’s how to attend this high-level discussion hosted by Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele and Business Day editor Tim Cohen
What’s the future of infrastructure in Africa? How will it develop and where will the investment come from?
If you’d like to know more, join Harith General Partners CEO Tshepo Mahloele and Business Day editor Tim Cohen at the Harith Business Day African Infrastructure Dialogue 2017 in Cape Town this month.
Harith is the leading pan-African fund manager for infrastructure development across the continent, with offices in Johannesburg and Côte d’Ivoire. The event will culminate in Harith’s 10-year anniversary dinner.
At this unmissable panel discussion, some of the brightest business minds will exchange insights and expertise on aspects critical to the development of African infrastructure. Among them will be former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe.
Other public and private sector leaders speaking at the event will include:
- Ben Leo, CEO, Fraym.io
- Funke Opeke, CEO, Main One Cable Company, Nigeria
- Daniel Matjila, CEO, Public Investment Corporation
- Paul Eardley-Taylor, head: oil & gas Southern Africa, Standard Bank
- Patrick Dlamini, CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa
- Mike Peo, head: infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, Nedbank CIB
- Peter Maila, investment director: Africa team, CDC Group
- Sharoda Rapeti, director and Smart Cities Africa leader, Deloitte
- Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, founder and CEO, Ubuntu Group
- Tshokolo Petrus Nchocho, CEO, Land Bank
- Helen Tarnoy, MD, Aldwych International
This is a great opportunity to meet industry experts and network with delegates and speakers from across the continent.
What will be covered?
- A high-level country representation panel discussion looking at the landscape and opportunities within specific countries/regions.
- Case studies on infrastructure bottlenecks; risks and risk mitigation; innovation in funding large-scale infrastructure; and the opportunities and threats facing the sector.
- Social infrastructure and the importance of public and private sector cooperation.
- The role of pension funds investing in Africa; benchmarking; and a global view to funding infrastructure projects in Africa; environmental, social and governance criteria and developmental impact – best practice.
- Project preparation and its role in facilitating a quality flow of infrastructure projects on the continent.
Who should attend?
CEOs; chief investment officers; infrastructure advisers, financiers, regulators and business leaders; pension fund managers; project finance heads, developers and managers; PPP unit heads; legal advisers; and development finance institutions.
Date: Friday October 27 2017
Venue: The Venue Conference Centre, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
Time: Conference – 8am– 5pm; anniversary dinner 6pm–10pm
Cost: R4,950 per person ex VAT
For bookings and more information, please contact Sally Coleman on sally.coleman@harith.co.za or visit www.harithdialogue2017.co.za.
