Gordhan and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas were fired by President Jacob Zuma after being recalled from an overseas trip earlier this year. Zuma cited an intelligence report as the basis for removing the two.

In his closing statement at the ANC policy conference in June‚ Zuma called for an amendment to ANC policy‚ where the losing candidate in the contest for the position of president of the party automatically becomes the deputy president in order to curb divisions and foster unity within the ruling party.

Gordhan said that calls for unity should not be used for narrow political gains but rather to address and serve national interests and assure a functioning judiciary. He said that come December the ANC should elect leadership that has the interests of the people at heart.

"We’ve had some of the greatest leaders in our country. The question is: what happened to the values of humility and honesty they brought to our public life? Today we are faced with a country that is characterised by state capture and political decline. We have to recapture the State‚" Gordhan said.

He said that the country needed leadership that was honest‚ connected with citizens and was able to mobilise.