Eskom gets permission to build a new nuclear plant next to Koeberg

Eskom has received permission from the Department of Environmental Affairs to build a second nuclear power station neighbouring its existing plant at Koeberg, the utility announced on Friday morning.

The area neighbouring Koeberg, Duynefontein, was one of five that Eskom investigated as potential sites for future nuclear power stations.

“While we had worked on Thyspunt being the preferred site according to the final environmental impact report compiled by an independent environmental practitioner GIBB, we have always considered both sites equally capable of hosting a nuclear power plant,” Eskom’s chief nuclear officer, Dave Nicholls, said in the statement.

Eskom said only one of the five sites — an area in the Northern Cape on the west coast between Kleinzee and Hondeklip Bay called Brazil and Schulpfontein — had been crossed off the list.

“It is important to note that the other four sites are still usable in the future as no fatal flaws have been identified,” Eskom said.

Eskom’s preferred site, Thyspunt, is located in the Eastern Cape on the coast between Oyster Bay and St Francis Bay.

Another site remaining on Eskom’s list is Bantamsklip in the Western Cape on the coast next to Pearly Beach east of Hermanus.

Nicholls claimed in Friday’s statement that a comprehensive public participation process was undertaken in the environmental studies submitted to the Department of Environmental Affairs.

This has been disputed by various nongovernmental organisations in the past.