National

Eskom gets permission to build a new nuclear plant next to Koeberg

Duynefontein is one of five potential new sites, and Eskom says it has crossed only one off the list

13 October 2017 - 10:17 Staff Writer
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Eskom has received permission from the Department of Environmental Affairs to build a second nuclear power station neighbouring its existing plant at Koeberg, the utility announced on Friday morning.

The area neighbouring Koeberg, Duynefontein, was one of five that Eskom investigated as potential sites for future nuclear power stations.

“While we had worked on Thyspunt being the preferred site according to the final environmental impact report compiled by an independent environmental practitioner GIBB, we have always considered both sites equally capable of hosting a nuclear power plant,” Eskom’s chief nuclear officer, Dave Nicholls, said in the statement.

Eskom said only one of the five sites — an area in the Northern Cape on the west coast between Kleinzee and Hondeklip Bay called Brazil and Schulpfontein — had been crossed off the list.

“It is important to note that the other four sites are still usable in the future as no fatal flaws have been identified,” Eskom said.

Eskom’s preferred site, Thyspunt, is located in the Eastern Cape on the coast between Oyster Bay and St Francis Bay.

Another site remaining on Eskom’s list is Bantamsklip in the Western Cape on the coast next to Pearly Beach east of Hermanus.

Nicholls claimed in Friday’s statement that a comprehensive public participation process was undertaken in the environmental studies submitted to the Department of Environmental Affairs.

This has been disputed by various nongovernmental organisations in the past. 

SA could start nuclear procurement process again as soon as next month

The chairperson of the Necsa, speaking at the World Nuclear Association conference in London, says the politicians just have ‘to press the ...
National
27 days ago

No happy centenary for embattled Eskom

Massive restructuring needed amid debt and corruption scandals
Business
2 months ago

Eskom nuclear site not safe, say studies

Unstable sand and fault-line seismic event are threats to Thyspunt nuclear power station in Eastern Cape
Companies
10 months ago

Where will SA put lethal nuclear waste?

Government’s build plan does not tackle legacy issues of radioactivity, writes Neil Overy
Opinion
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
British musician attempts a quirky record to ...
National
2.
Eskom gets permission to build a new nuclear ...
National
3.
Supreme Court of Appeal decision puts Zuma's fate ...
National
4.
Migrant bungling by home affairs officials ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.