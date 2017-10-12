In a statement issued on Thursday‚ Mchunu said the financial cost of repairing damaged infrastructure was still being quantified.

"The executive council has declared a provincial disaster. The executive council has agreed that the provincial government and district municipalities must urgently assess the storm-water drainage system with a view to improving it where it is necessary‚" he said.

"The executive council noted the collapse of some houses, and in this regard‚ the Department of Human Settlements‚ working with relevant authorities‚ will attend to the issue of poor workmanship on some houses." He said in view of the declaration‚ the provincial treasury would meet sector departments to address the reprioritisation of budgets.

"We can confirm that more than 133 schools have been affected and this includes high schools, with some of them being used as marking centres. The estimated costs to repair the damaged schools is about R136m.

"Government will do everything in its power to ensure that learners who are preparing for the final matric examination are not affected‚" he said.