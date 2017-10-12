A close comrade of the late former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has accused ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize of failing the party’s Harry Gwala region by presiding over a factional youth league conference while he was still provincial chairperson.

Thabiso Zulu‚ a former ANC Youth League regional secretary who worked closely with Magaqa in Umzimkhulu‚ was giving evidence before the Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, in Durban on Wednesday.

He told the commission that before the 2009 ANCYL regional conference‚ the Harry Gwala region was torn apart by factionalism and that he and Magaqa had tried in vain to get the provincial leadership to intervene.

He said he and Magaqa were prevented by "thugs" at the gate from attending the contentious conference.

"The unfortunate part is that the conference was presided over by none other than the chairperson of the province at the time‚ comrade Zweli Mkhize. We tried everything. We tried comrades that had worked with him closely to say please call him‚ let him at least come and listen and go and continue with the conference and meet us outside‚" said Zulu.

He said despite people who worked closely with Mkhize "SMSing and calling him", he did not come out.

"A unity man‚ he didn’t unite us. He didn’t unite our own region. He failed to go and listen to the other side. He wanted to work with people that were inside the conference.

"I can mention this in this commission. Comrade Zweli Mkhize failed our region. We loved him. He is one person that after we got elected as the ANC regional structure of the youth league we went to. Comrade Zweli Mkhize failed young people of Harry Gwala. The conference sat‚ they pronounced themselves as leaders."