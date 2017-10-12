The Competition Commission is being distracted by market inquiries

The principal way the commission meets its mandate is through investigating and prosecuting cases of suspected anti-competitive conduct brought by complainants or initiated of its own accord. The other way it can fight anti-competitive behaviour is by launching a market inquiry: this is a formal investigation into the general state of competition in a particular sector.

Industries that have faced market inquiries include banking, healthcare, the retail grocery sector, transport and the market for data in the telecommunications sector. Market inquiries are meant to complement the core functions of the commission, which is to investigate and prosecute instances of anti-competitive conduct. While these procedures are reactive in nature, market enquiries by contrast are seen to represent a more proactive approach in competition law enforcement.

But market enquiries may also prove to be a burden on the commission. And I believe that they’re distracting it from its core function of exposing clear or promising cases of anti-competitive conduct.

Strengths and weaknesses

The advantage of market inquiries is that they are a proactive weapon in the commission’s arsenal against industry-wide anti-competitive practices.

Importantly, they provide the commission with information and insights into the dynamics and workings of particular industries. And the commission can use information gleaned through an inquiry to determine appropriate enforcement action and policy intervention. Market inquiries can also shake up industries and force incumbents to stop anti-competitive behaviour.

However, enquiries also have their weaknesses.

During market inquiries, the commission is unable to use its powers to enter and search premises and take possession of things and information it can use as evidence against implicated firms. As such, market inquiries rely on the goodwill of respondents who must answer questions fully and honestly. In reality, this does not always happen, and experience shows that the offence of perjury (lying under oath) hasn’t been enough of a deterrent to stop people from lying, or telling half-truths to the commission.

On top of this, the fear of personal criminal liability as a result of the cartel offence is a disincentive for directors of companies to tell the truth when they’re called to provide evidence in market inquiries. This means, for their outcomes to be credible, market inquires depend largely on the co-operation of affected firms and industries. This is not always feasible.

Another issue is that market inquiries are only general inquiries into the state of competition in a particular market. They are not investigations into the conduct of individual companies. Because of this, the findings of a market inquiry — even when they go against particular companies — do not automatically constitute a legal finding of wrongdoing against an individual firm.

This means any firm implicated by a market inquiry doesn’t face any immediate consequences. For action to be taken against any firm implicated, the commission must initiate a fresh and specific investigation or complaint against it. This raises the question: what, then, is the role of market inquiries? Is it just information gathering? If so, are there no efficient ways of doing so?

There is also little evidence that market inquiries improve competitiveness, because even when measures more aggressive than market inquiries have been taken, for example, record breaking fines being imposed against some firms, anti-competitive behaviour hasn’t stopped in many sectors.

In fact, in some industries it has increased. For example, the 2006 commission inquiry into the banking sector did not foster a culture of competition in that sector. Research conducted to assess the impact of the commission’s banking inquiry shows that the inquiry didn’t result in any appreciable consumer benefits, particularly lower banking fees as a result of increased competition — and a number of banks are currently being prosecuted for price fixing.