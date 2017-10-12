JOB ON THE LINE
Joburg council executive challenges move to fire him
Respected administrator Blake Mosley-Lefatola is the latest senior manager to be asked to justify why he should remain in his position
Another senior City of Johannesburg official’s job is on the line after he was accused of undermining the metro’s coalition-led administration.
The ANC says that this latest development amounts to mayor Herman Mashaba wielding the axe against managers appointed when it was running the metro.
Blake Mosley-Lefatola, a respected administrator, is the latest senior manager to be asked to justify why he should remain in his position.
He is the head of group strategy, policy co-ordination and relations
The council recently passed a motion in a closed session to give Mosley-Lefatola notice of its intention to suspend him.
He is a former municipal manager of Tshwane and has been a public servant for almost two decades. Mosley-Lefatola was given seven days to provide reasons why he should not be suspended from his position.
In a document presented to councillors at a meeting in September, it was alleged that Mosley-Lefatola had attempted to undermine the city’s new leadership. It was also alleged that he "did not act in a way that the spirit, purport and objectives of the basic values and principles governing local public administration was promoted".
In addition, Mosley-Lefatola was accused of prejudicing the administration, discipline or efficiency of the municipality, office or institution of the municipality.
It was claimed that he failed to carry out lawful instructions, without just or reasonable cause, that he falsified records or any other documentation and that he misused his position in the municipality.
In his letter giving reasons why he should not be suspended, Mosley-Lefatola said he was not able to respond to the allegations, as they were not substantiated by facts and/or wrongful actions on his part.
He said the allegations were vague. The situation "gives the impression that the whole envisaged suspension is intended to make my employment at the City of Johannesburg difficult, unbearable and uncomfortable, thus bordering on constructive dismissal".
Mosley-Lefatola claimed the allegations were without basis and asked for details so that he could respond. He said that if he could not be furnished with details, the notice of intention had to be withdrawn with immediate effect until properly substantiated allegations "supported by facts" were placed before him. He reserved his legal rights if council did not do so.
It is understood that his suspension had been expected for months. Luyanda Mfeka, Mashaba’s spokesman, said the matter would be discussed at a closed council meeting.
Please sign in or register to comment.