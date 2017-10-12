Joburg council executive challenges move to fire him

Another senior City of Johannesburg official’s job is on the line after he was accused of undermining the metro’s coalition-led administration.

The ANC says that this latest development amounts to mayor Herman Mashaba wielding the axe against managers appointed when it was running the metro.

Blake Mosley-Lefatola, a respected administrator, is the latest senior manager to be asked to justify why he should remain in his position.

He is the head of group strategy, policy co-ordination and relations

The council recently passed a motion in a closed session to give Mosley-Lefatola notice of its intention to suspend him.

He is a former municipal manager of Tshwane and has been a public servant for almost two decades. Mosley-Lefatola was given seven days to provide reasons why he should not be suspended from his position.