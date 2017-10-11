National

Why Kubayi insists nothing wrong with secondment

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi tells parliamentary committee she has the power to deploy top official elsewhere

11 October 2017 - 05:46 Khulekani Magubane
On board: The swearing in of Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, right, in Parliament in March. She says the new agreements will be signed with nuclear vendors but she does not want to find herself in court every day. Picture: GCIS
On board: The swearing in of Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, right, in Parliament in March. She says the new agreements will be signed with nuclear vendors but she does not want to find herself in court every day. Picture: GCIS

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi stuck to her guns about the legality of her decision to second director-general Thabane Zulu as acting CEO of the Strategic Fuel Fund when the issue was raised in Parliament on Tuesday.

The controversy over Zulu’s secondment is similar to events in 2016 when former transport minister Dipuo Peters seconded her director-general, Collins Letsoalo, to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA to serve as acting group CEO — with disastrous consequences.

Kubayi also said the department planned to head to court to nullify its decision to sell fuel reserved at fire-sale rates. The fuel could still be recovered, the minister insisted.

However, Department of Energy acting director-general Tseliso Maqubela contradicted Kubayi and said there was no way to be sure whether or not the fuel had been sold on.

Court to decide on fuel stocks sale

Strategic Fuel Fund boss says legal opinion obtained by the government was that SA has access to the strategic supplies
National
6 days ago

Kubayi was speaking to MPs on the portfolio committee on energy in a briefing about the department’s 2016-17 annual report. She faced tough questions about the fuel fund, the sale of the fuel stock and the state’s new nuclear build programme.

On Zulu, Kubayi insisted she had the power as minister to make the secondment and that the fuel fund board had been consulted and had approved the move. Allegations have surfaced that the fuel fund has taken on activities that differ wildly from its core mandate since Zulu had taken the helm.

Asked about the legality of Zulu’s secondment, Kubayi said: "I had requested, not ordered, the secondment. We might sit with different opinions on what the law means."

DA MP Gordon Mackay said the minister did not have the luxury of interpreting the law on her own terms and demanded documentary proof that she had consulted the fuel fund’s board and got its approval before seconding Zulu.

"The minister approves a recommendee from the board," said Mackay. "She cannot decide to second someone without a board recommendation. She can’t say that the board did not object and thereby her decision is valid."

Mackay later said he would write to committee chairman Fikile Majola asking that he seek a legal opinion on Zulu’s secondment to the fuel fund.

EFF MP Mzingisi Dlamini asked: "What is the plan to have the court nullify the sale of the stock? Have you spoken to the traders and offered payment?"

The stock was "still in the tanks and has not been lifted. We are sitting with money", Kubayi said. "It is a delicate process …. I would request that we be given the space to address that. The process of identifying people from companies has not been finalised yet."

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why Kubayi insists nothing wrong with secondment
National
2.
SABC may have new board this week, says Dlodlo
National / Media
3.
Inquiry to determine Protector Mkhwebane’s ...
National
4.
Revoking Life Esidimeni contract ‘cost hundreds ...
National / Health

Related Articles

XOLISA PHILLIP: Reshuffled ministers deficient in efficiency
Opinion / Columnists

Now the Strategic Fuel Fund is looking for oil
Companies / Energy

Mmamoloko Kubayi wants to ensure KPMG report on oil reserves sale is credible
National

Kubayi suspends Central Energy Fund directors
Companies / Energy

Charge the executives of the Strategic Fuel Fund for selling oil reserves
Companies / Energy

Parliament ‘misled’ on SA’s oil stockpile
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.