"Are you in favour of a new political home‚ say ‘yes’‚" Khoza had asked her friends on Facebook.

Hundreds of people — frustrated by corruption‚ state capture and faction fighting within the ANC — promised to support Khoza‚ who controversially withdrew from the ANC in September. Others encouraged her to join Julius Malema’s EFF.

She said while her post on Sunday was asking social media followers the question‚ she would now "consult with real communities. You are most welcome when I join these communities."

Khoza also revealed she had held meetings with a number of political parties‚ but had not found one she could join.

Patronage

She said in her address on Tuesday that the ANC had replaced its moral conscience with patronage politics and corruption.

The party’s disintegration was bound to happen, she said.

"Moral and ethical objectivity‚ rationality and reasonability cannot exist in the world of corruption‚" Khoza said.

Khoza said just as auditing firm KPMG was suffering consequences for its immoral and unethical conduct‚ the ANC must face consequences for its actions.

Just over 20 years into democracy‚ human life had become cheap and political leaders did not take responsibility.

Young South Africans should know that the future of the country was solely in their hands when voters cast their ballots in the 2019 election.