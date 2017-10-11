Inquiry to determine Protector Mkhwebane’s fitness for office
Justice committee backs an inquiry to determine public protector’s fitness to hold office after her Reserve Bank debacle
Parliament’s justice committee has resolved that an inquiry be held to determine Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office following her directive that the legislature amend the Constitution to alter the Reserve Bank’s mandate.
Her deputy, Kevin Malunga, is facing a similar fate.
Justice committee chairman Mathole Motshekga has referred a proposal to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete that an ad hoc committee be set up to conduct inquiries into Mkhwebane and Malunga. He asked Mbete to determine if it would be appropriate for the justice committee to conduct such a process.
In August, the Reserve Bank successfully appealed against Mkhwebane’s remedial action at the High Court in Pretoria. The court found the remedial action was a violation of the principle of separation of powers.
During a sitting of the justice committee on Tuesday, five ANC MPs voted in favour of the committee handling inquiries into Mkhwebane and Malunga’s fitness for office, while three DA MPs and the EFF and the African Christian Democratic Party wanted Mbete to decide on this.
Motshekga said he was wary of the committee taking on the matter as the remedial action that got Mkhwebane in hot water had referred to his position as justice committee chairman and he "cannot be a judge in his own cause".
"The appointment of the public protector was done by an ad hoc committee and therefore an inquiry into the removal should be done by an ad hoc committee," said Motshekga.
Motshekga said it was likely that he would recuse himself from a committee-led inquiry, because Mkhwebane’s remedial action tasked him and Parliament with changing the Constitution to amend the powers and mandate of the Reserve Bank.
With Bekezela Phakathi
