Inquiry to determine Protector Mkhwebane’s fitness for office

Parliament’s justice committee has resolved that an inquiry be held to determine Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office following her directive that the legislature amend the Constitution to alter the Reserve Bank’s mandate.

Her deputy, Kevin Malunga, is facing a similar fate.

Justice committee chairman Mathole Motshekga has referred a proposal to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete that an ad hoc committee be set up to conduct inquiries into Mkhwebane and Malunga. He asked Mbete to determine if it would be appropriate for the justice committee to conduct such a process.

In August, the Reserve Bank successfully appealed against Mkhwebane’s remedial action at the High Court in Pretoria. The court found the remedial action was a violation of the principle of separation of powers.