Drones used to ensure Durban’s port is safe after storm unberths ships

Operations at Durban’s port will remain closed until sounding surveys conducted by drones to assess unsafe build-up or obstructions on the seabed are completed.

This comes after severe storms in Durban wreaked havoc at the port, unberthing ships and blowing containers into the water on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Transnet Port Authority (TNPA) said vessel movements in the Port of Durban remain suspended while several ships are being reberthed and mopping up operations continued.

This included the stricken MSC INES container vessel that was grounded across the port’s entrance channel. Five tugs successfully towed the 348.5m vessel to safety.

TNPA’s dredging services unit‚ Subtech — a private marine service company — and drones are conducting sounding surveys to highlight anything that could pose a risk to navigation. Engineering teams aided by aerial drones were conducting physical assessments of affected port buildings and infrastructure to assist in quantifying the damage.

Durban port manager Moshe Motlohi said: "This successful operation was made possible through our joint operations committee with the South African Maritime Safety Authority and our 24-hour business continuity plan (BCP) at head office and the ports of Durban and Richards Bay."

He said the BCP will remain in place until the TNPA has restored normal operations at the Port of Durban. "At this stage‚ Durban marine operations are anticipated to resume by midday on Thursday, pending the outcome of the sounding surveys."