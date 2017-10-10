The toll from storms in KZN and Gauteng grow
The death toll from the storm that lashed KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday has risen to four.
A municipal employee died when a wall collapsed on her during the height of the storm in Durban around midday on Tuesday. The woman had sought refuge from the wind and rain in an ablution facility at the Berea station when the wall collapsed‚ said Head of Parks‚ Recreation and Culture at the eThekwini Municipality, Thembinkosi Ngcobo.
Earlier‚ paramedics were called out when the driving wind caused a 12m container that was stacked on other containers to blow over and land on a police vehicle in Maydon Wharf‚ Durban. Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were called to the scene and a second man‚ who was also trapped in the vehicle, was safely extricated.
In a third incident‚ emergency workers tried to rescue a driver whose car was immersed in gushing water on Isipingo’s Old Main Road. However‚ the driver died. In Umlazi‚ rescue personnel searched unsuccessfully for a 19-month old toddler‚ who has disappeared and is presumed drowned.
"We have not seen anything like this in the city before. There is chaos along the Durban beach front. The beaches are closed. There is a lot of debris and the promenade is waterlogged. Trees have fallen all over the city. The city’s drainage system is not coping‚" said Ngcobo.
On Johannesburg’s West Rand, two schools have been closed in the aftermath of a storm on Monay which wreaked havoc across the city. Mogale City spokesperson Nkosana Zali said on Tuesday that Laerskool Protearif in Krugersdorp and Laerskool Muldersdrif were closed due to structural damage.
Parts of the schools’ roofs had blown off and trees had fallen on surrounding structures‚ leaving classrooms flooded and grounds covered in rubble, because "the buildings are a danger to pupils’ lives".
The Cradlestone Mall in Muldersdrift north of Krugersdorp has also been closed after the roof partially collapsed.
About 200 households have been affected and 15 people were injured and transported to various hospitals. One of the injured was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg due to the severity of their injuries. Zali said no fatalities had been reported.
Affected residents are currently being housed and fed at the Magaliesburg Civic Centre while the municipalities and non-governmental organisations are trying to rebuild their shacks. Meanwhile Gift of the Givers has jumped in to help in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand by supplying food and water.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said on Tuesday that it is still assessing the damage‚ but 205 households had been affected by the storm.
The Yaldwyn Power Station‚ in Jet Park near OR Tambo International Airport‚ in Kempton Park‚ which was on fire on Monday, re-ignited on Tuesday morning. The blaze was brought under control‚ but there are still power outages on the East Rand. Ntladi said the municipality is clearing up the site and trying to restore the power supply.
A Johannesburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudz,i said the areas most affected were Honeydew and Zandspruit on the West Rand. Two people sustained minor injuries in Zandspruit after trees and advertising boards fell onto their houses.
Another Johannesburg EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe, said about 15 households and about 60 people were affected after trees fell on their houses. "Johannesburg is not that bad apart from Zandspruit and the Ruimsig squatter camp."
Four households in Alexandria were flooded and six households in Orange Farm have been affected, but there were no fatalities.
