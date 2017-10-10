The death toll from the storm that lashed KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday has risen to four.

A municipal employee died when a wall collapsed on her during the height of the storm in Durban around midday on Tuesday. The woman had sought refuge from the wind and rain in an ablution facility at the Berea station when the wall collapsed‚ said Head of Parks‚ Recreation and Culture at the eThekwini Municipality, Thembinkosi Ngcobo.

Earlier‚ paramedics were called out when the driving wind caused a 12m container that was stacked on other containers to blow over and land on a police vehicle in Maydon Wharf‚ Durban. Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were called to the scene and a second man‚ who was also trapped in the vehicle, was safely extricated.

In a third incident‚ emergency workers tried to rescue a driver whose car was immersed in gushing water on Isipingo’s Old Main Road. However‚ the driver died. In Umlazi‚ rescue personnel searched unsuccessfully for a 19-month old toddler‚ who has disappeared and is presumed drowned.