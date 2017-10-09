NUM wants Eskom’s acting CEO Johnny Dladla back at the helm

Business lobby groups, along with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), have called for the reinstatement of former acting Eskom CEO Johnny Dladla as concerns around the capture of Eskom grow.

On Friday, the utility’s board removed Dladla from his position, barely four months after his appointment. His replacement is Sean Maritz.

Dladla was appointed in June this year following the suspension of acting CEO Mathsela Koko.

Eskom said the Dladla’s removal was with the approval of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and came after the board opted to make the position of acting CEO a rotational one.