NUM wants Eskom’s acting CEO Johnny Dladla back at the helm
Business lobby groups, along with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), have called for the reinstatement of former acting Eskom CEO Johnny Dladla as concerns around the capture of Eskom grow.
On Friday, the utility’s board removed Dladla from his position, barely four months after his appointment. His replacement is Sean Maritz.
Dladla was appointed in June this year following the suspension of acting CEO Mathsela Koko.
Eskom said the Dladla’s removal was with the approval of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and came after the board opted to make the position of acting CEO a rotational one.
NUM said the stated rotation system "is nothing but a fluke aimed at deactivating controls and systems from detecting corruption at Eskom".
"The NUM is reliably being informed that Mr. Jonny Dladla was removed after he declared on a public platform that he was going to recoup money that was unlawfully paid to McKinsey and Trillian totalling R1bn and R564m respectively," said NUM in a statement released on Monday.
The CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), Bonang Mohale, said the body was concerned at another destabilising process at Eskom.
"This notion of a CEO rotation against a backdrop of much needed stability and certainty is most bizarre to the extreme. It can only be to destabilise the hard work that’s been done by the current executive and CEO around state capture," he said.
The impact of the CEO rotation will be widespread and impact on foreign direct investment (FDI), he said.
"There’s no way FDI will gain traction in an environment with so much inexplicable change. Investors have asked, please give us regulatory and policy stability so we know what we’re getting into."
The Black Business Council (BBC) has requested a meeting with Eskom to address similar concerns. Its secretary-general George Sebulela said the BBC was a key stakeholder, as Eskom was an important implementer of radical economic transformation. The BCC was not consulted on the latest changes and "that is why it came as such a shock".
BBC president Danisa Baloyi said: "Why remove someone who seems to have calmed the waters at Eskom?"
Chairperson of the BBC Seiko Rasethaba said: "The South African government must promote the reform of state-owned enterprises instead of playing musical chairs with the leadership of the SOEs."
The CEO of Business Unity South Africa, Tanya Cohen, also expressed concern on behalf of the organisation and called for a permanent board and CEO to be put it place by next month.
"We don’t believe in a rotating leadership policy. It undermines the intuition’s credibility," she said.
