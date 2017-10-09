National

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gets a seat on Parliament’s small business committee

Her appointment to the small business development committee comes just weeks after she was sworn in as an MP in what has been seen as a move by Zuma to prepare to bring her into a government post by means of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/DANIELLE KARALLIS
ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been appointed as a member of Parliament’s portfolio committee on small business development, according to the announcements, tabling and committees (ATC) circular released by Parliament on Monday.

Dlamini-Zuma is Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest contender in the ANC’s succession race to elect its next president. President Jacob Zuma has given Dlamini-Zuma his unreserved endorsement to succeed him.

Parliamentary Monitoring Group’s account for social media networking site Twitter posted a tweet on Friday afternoon that said "Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been appointed to the portfolio committee on small business, as reported in Parliament’s ATC today."

This news was confirmed by Parliament’s announcements, tabling and committees circular on Monday morning. Dlamini-Zuma has also been appointed as an alternate member of the portfolio committee on arts and culture for the ANC.

The appointment to the two committees comes as a surprise as there was speculation that she would be placed in a high-profile committee such as higher education and training or finance to prepare her for a major Cabinet position should Zuma effect another Cabinet reshuffle.

