Fikile Mbalula’s Dubai holiday partly paid for by Sascoc supplier, records show

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, his wife and three children went on a R680,000 holiday to Dubai that was at least partly paid for by a supplier to his department while he was sports minister in 2016, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported on Monday.

Records showed Mbalula, who was promoted to minister of police in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle in March, had at least R300,000 of his family’s getaway sponsored by a supplier to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) called Sedgars Sports.

EWN said Mbalula refused to confirm or deny that Sedgars had paid for the trip when he was first approached for comment in July.

"What is the name of the company or the person who paid for the trip?" he asked. "Maybe [the] Guptas paid for it."

In September, Mbalula issued a statement saying: "You are invading my privacy if you think I’ve transgressed [the] executive or members code as you claim. My family trip is a confidential matter in terms of ethics code. So, once again, this is a private matter and there’s no conflict of interest whatsoever. My rights are reserved."

Mbalula’s refusal to answer questions made it unclear whether he disclosed the trip to Parliament’s ethics committee as required, EWN said.

"The investigation suggests that Sedgars Sports sponsored at least part of the Mbalulas’ getaway in late 2016, by channelling money through an apparently inactive company called Reimon Uniforms. Sedgars has been a supplier of clothing to Sascoc for more than a decade," EWN said.

Records show that Mbalula, his wife and three children departed from Johannesburg on December 28 2016 and returned on January 3 2017. The family stayed at the Atlantis, The Palm Hotel in Dubai, developed by Sol Kerzner’s Kerzner International Holdings and internationally acclaimed for its Atlantis-themed waterpark. The entire holiday package, including return affairs, cost about R680,000.